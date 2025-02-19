Ayra Starr leads the list of Nigerian artists with the biggest global song in 2024

Spotify has just announced its Global Impact List for 2024 and Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr dominates the list.





The Grammy nominee leads 30 Nigerian songs connecting with global audiences. Her success, alongside other artists, highlights Nigerian music's global takeover and the power of cross-cultural collaboration.





Ayra Starr's placement at the top of the list is courtesy of her appearance on Rvssian's hit record 'Santa' which also appears on her sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

This list celebrates the 30 Nigerian songs that have connected most powerfully with international audiences this year, highlighting the country's ever-growing influence on the world stage.





The power of cross-continental collaboration in advancing Nigerian music is further emphasised on this list that features songs from Usher, Coldplay, and Chris Brown who all collaborated with Nigerian stars.





This demonstrates that such partnerships are not merely a trend, but a viral tool for Nigerian artists seeking international success.





While three of these collaborations feature fellow Nigerian artists, 19 involve partnerships with artists from other countries, highlighting how cross-continental collaborations drive global recognition.





Top hits like 'Santa', 'WE PRAY (TINI VERSION)', and 'Another Vibe' illustrate this collaborative power.

Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, notes, “Nigerian artists are breaking boundaries and the world is listening. Nigerian music has always been rich and diverse, and at Spotify, we’re proud to amplify these talents globally.”