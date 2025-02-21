Ayra Starr hints at collaborations with Tems & Tyla

In an interview on the red carpet of the recently held MOBOAwards, Ayra Starr spoke on the chances of collaborating with Tems and Tyla.





The singer was asked if she has plans to work with Grammy winners Tems and Tyla, especially after all three partied in Lagos during the star-studded Detty December season.

Ayra Starr referred to Tyla and Tems as girls and confirmed that they will be working together soon.





At the 2025 MOBO Awards that took place in Newcastle, Ayra Starr fended off competition from Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and Glorilla among other superstars to win the Best International Act.

This feat saw her make history by becoming the first Nigerian female artist to win the award that has previously been won by Burna Boy and Wizkid.





Ayra Starr also picked up the prize for Best African Act which captures her fast-rising global popularity.





Since breaking into the mainstream with her self-titled debut EP in 2021, the singer has soared to commercial success thanks to hit songs like 'Bloody Samaritan' and 'Rush' which have gone diamond in France.