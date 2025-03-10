Asake teases new single, ignites dating rumour with UK model

Asake has teased a new single as he continues to gear up for an eventful 2025.

|



The teaser that he shared on his TikTok page came after he was pictured hanging out with Eva Apio at the MarineSerre in Paris. The duo were also captured partying together in a Paris nightclub as dating rumours continue to swell.





Asake's latest teaser suggests the award-winning star might be gearing up for the release of his second single of 2025 following 'Why Love'.

Asake's 2025 is off to an eventful start, as the singer has been showcasing his new face tattoos and daring fashion.





Following his outing at the 67th Grammys, Asake released the surprise freestyle 'Military' where he announces that he's in an era of doing whatever he wishes.