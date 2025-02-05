Asake replies those criticising his spoken English in new surprise single 'Military'

After his recent outing at the 67th Grammys where he was nominated for Best African Music Performance, Asake has released a surprise single which is titled 'Military'.
The song comes after Asake's Grammy appearance, which he attended fully clothed in a military camouflage two-piece.
While speaking with the press on the red carpet, Asake revealed he was in his military wera where he chose to do whatever he wished.
This statement rings true in his latest single where he replies to the constant criticism of his choice of using Yoruba to sing and the scrutiny of his proficiency in the English language.
In the song, Asake sing-rapping in Yoruba told his detractors to keep saying whatever they wish while also stating that he just doesn't feel great when speaking English.
A chest-thumping Asake who samples 2 Pac's 'Do For Love' boasted that he had more money than other stars in his generation.
The serial chart-topper paid tribute to his former YBNL label boss Olamide Baddo while also stating that he could simply decide to drop a surprise album as he continues to emphasise his desire to do as he wishes.
The single available only on Audiomack is his first release of 2025 albeit an unceremonious one that appears to be aimed at addressing some questions.
Earlier in the year, Asake teased two new songs as he aims to continue his impressive mainstream run that hit new heights in 2024 with the release of his third album 'Lungu Boy'.