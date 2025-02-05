Asake replies those criticising his spoken English in new surprise single 'Military'

In the song, Asake sing-rapping in Yoruba told his detractors to keep saying whatever they wish while also stating that he just doesn't feel great when speaking English.





A chest-thumping Asake who samples 2 Pac's 'Do For Love' boasted that he had more money than other stars in his generation.





The serial chart-topper paid tribute to his former YBNL label boss Olamide Baddo while also stating that he could simply decide to drop a surprise album as he continues to emphasise his desire to do as he wishes.





The single available only on Audiomack is his first release of 2025 albeit an unceremonious one that appears to be aimed at addressing some questions.





Earlier in the year, Asake teased two new songs as he aims to continue his impressive mainstream run that hit new heights in 2024 with the release of his third album 'Lungu Boy'.