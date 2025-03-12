Asake among headliners for popular music festival in France

Grammy-nominated star Asake has been announced as one of the headliners for the Yardland Festival in France. The Nigerian hitmaker will be headlining the festival in the company of other global stars, including American rapper Latto and Belgian rapper Hamza . Other stars billed to perform at the festival include French hitmaker Tiakola and Swazi DJ & Producer Uncle Waffles .

Asake's 2025 is off to an eventful start, as the singer has been showcasing his new face tattoos and daring fashion.





Following his outing at the 67th Grammys, Asake released the surprise freestyle 'Military' where he announces that he's in an era of doing whatever he wishes.





The hitmaker recently teased a new song on his TikTok page days after he was pictured hanging out with Eva Apio at the MarineSerre in Paris. The duo were also captured partying together in a Paris nightclub as dating rumours continue to swell.





Asake's latest teaser suggests the award-winning star might be gearing up for the release of his second single of 2025 following 'Why Love'.