Afrobeats bad boy Bayyani returns with new EP 'Love & Hustle'

Singer-songwriter Bayanni releases sophomore EP “Love & Hustle”.

This marks his first extended play since the release of his self-titled debut.

The four-track EP is a culmination of his single run in 2024, including his smash hits 'Goddess' featuring Ruger and 'For Where' ft. Zerrydl alongside two brand new tracks.

Aptly named, 'Love & Hustle' explores the recurring motifs of romance and the drive to succeed in each track.

The lead single 'Princess Treatment,' joins the growing catalogue of Bayanni songs that cater to female sensibilities through their unabashed appreciation of femininity.

The second new track, 'Hustlers Anthem' featuring Mavin boss Don Jazzy, is a go-getter’s manifesto that explores the ever-present theme of the grind and chronicles lofty billion-dollar dreams.

Since his activation in 2022, Bayanni has grabbed attention for his infectious sound that takes influence from soul, dancehall, and hip-hop.

His viral hit song 'Ta Ta Ta' garnered global recognition in 2023, resulting in a remix with RnB star Jason Derulo and a Gold certification in Denmark.

With his sophomore EP, Bayyani continues to carve a niche for himself as one of the rising stars with the range to take on varying genres, which he fuses with his captivating melodies and colourful writing.