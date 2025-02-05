AFRIMA signs MOU with the African Union to formalise their exisiting partnership

The MoU aims to strengthen the already existing partnership since 2014 when AFRIMA launched its first Award ceremony that honours exceptional African musical talents and the promotion of African music on the international stage.



Over the years our collaboration has achieved enormous success together, especially in implementing the Revised AU Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries and upholding the principles of the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance.





Both organisations partnered for the 2020 "Stronger Together’’ online concert for the COVID-19 Response Fund; and advocated for key AU initiatives towards Agenda 2063 as Africa’s premier Intergovernmental Organization and Africa’s premier music awards platform, respectively.



H.E. Amb. Minata Samate Cessouma, Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, underscored that with the signing of this MOU, the AUC and AFRIMA reaffirm their dedication to nurturing African musical talent, expanding opportunities for all artists, and leveraging music as a tool for integration, social cohesion, and economic transformation.





"This agreement signifies a new chapter in our collaboration, ensuring that African music continues to flourish, uplift communities, and contribute to the well-being of artists and the continent's development agenda." Amb. Cessouma stated.