25 greatest choruses in Nigerian Hip Hop (1999 - 2024)

The chorus is the nucleus of a song. It's the crowning jewel that elevates it from a mere melody to an unforgettable anthem.

A fantastic hook can transform a song from good to amazing and rescue an otherwise poor song from disaster.

In hip-hop, the chorus is the anchor that grounds the song. While lyrical prowess and swaggering delivery may stun us, it's the hook that often makes us come back for more.

In a rap song, a good chorus provides melodic respite from the lyrical onslaught.



A great hook is a major factor in propelling a rap song to mainstream success as it draws us in, quietly lodging itself in our collective consciousness and resurfacing at unexpected moments.

In the 25-year history of modern Nigerian mainstream music, we have seen unforgettable hip-hop records that defined eras and showcased the compelling artistry of several rappers.

When we look back at some of the iconic rap songs since 1999, the choruses are our first recollection. We recall the sing-along lyrics, the smoothly crafted melodies, and how they perfectly punctuated the verses.

In marking 25 years of modern Nigerian mainstream music, we have shortlisted the 25 greatest hooks in Nigerian hip hop.

These hooks are special for their sheer quality and impact in elevating the songs to commercial success. The rankings are a testament to the importance of these choruses in the song and their larger impact on the mainstream.

25 Greatest Hooks in Nigerian Hip Hop (1999 - 2024)

25. Shuku Shuku Bambam - Phenom feat Miss Iye

If there's one song that makes this list simply based on the sheer quality of the hook, it's Phenom's 'Shuku Shuku Bam Bam,' on which Miss Iye delivered one of the most memorable hooks in Nigerian hip hop.



Her vocal prowess and stunning melodies combined Fuji music lyricism and style to deliver a commanding chorus that elevated the track and made it Phenom's biggest mainstream hit.

24. Thank God - Da Grin feat Omawunmi

In a display of his mainstream ambitions, Da Grin enlisted one of the biggest female artists of the time, Omawumi, to craft the hook of his single 'Thank God.' Omawumi's hook was the perfect counterpoint to Dagrin's indigenous hardcore verses, providing an easy sing-along about gratitude that was tailor-made for Nigerian radio. It's no wonder it's become one of Dagrin's most enduring hits and played a notable role in inspiring more collaborations between rappers and vocalists.



by Oma Emina

23. King Kong - Vector

Nigerian hip hop has always paid attention to the foreign scene, which they brilliantly domesticated with cultural context.



Vector achieves this with 'King Kong' where he infuses Trap music with Nigerian drums to create a chest-thumping record whose hook had listeners singing along.

22. One Naira - MI Abaga feat Waje

Waje's heartfelt lyrics and emotive melodies made 'One Naira' a smash hit record that captures the remarkable role of a captivating hook in a rap song.



The song played a notable role in MI's mainstream success as Waje's soulful hook won him the hearts of many female listeners.



It's not often you hear a hip-hop song playing during a couple's first dance, but with Waje's heartfelt lyrics and tender vocals, who wouldn't?



by Oma Emina

21. Ghost Mode - Phyno feat Olamide

In 2012, Nigerians witnessed the start of what will be come one of the greatest friendships and partnerships in the nation's music history. Phyno's swaggering hook was a textbook example of a rapper's chorus as he substituted melodies for an energetic burst of repeated chest-thumping lines. The result was a mainstream success that kicked off the run of one of Nigeria's greatest rappers.



20. Make Them Talk - 2Shotz & 9ice

Making hit songs depends a lot on the utility of the chorus, and on this record, 9ice shows up in all the glory of his brilliant fusion of hip-hop and Fuji music. The brilliant hook uses melodies to indict the government of the day on the sociopolitical injustice and wide spread corruption plaquing the country. Every time you think about this song, you're most likely to first remember 9ice opening his stellar hook with "Make Them Talk."

19. Soldier - Falz feat Simi

When we think of musical and artistic chemistry in the Nigerian music scene, no one comes to mind faster than Simi and Falz.



First testing the waters with 'Jamb Question', the pair brought lovers (and blogs) to a standstill with their humorous take on love, 'Soldier'.



Simi's hook is deceptively simple - three lines repeated over and over again that instantly suggest a deeper story underneath.



Falz and Simi fill in the blanks with hilarious dialogue in the verses, but by the end of the song, we're all singing, "Soldier go, Soldier come, Soldier do wetin you want..."



By Oma Emina

18. Safe - MI Abaga feat Djinee

In 2008, MI Abaga redefined the Nigerian rap scene with his hit single 'Safe' where he announced the arrival of the Short Black Boy from J Town.



The success of the hit record holds a lot to its mindblowing hook crafted by Djinee, who combined pidgin English with melodic rap to deliver a chorus that shook Nigerian hip hop to its core.

17. Local Rappers - Reminisce feat Olamide & Phyno

While the history of Nigerian hip hop since 1999 has been filled with barely concealed condescension directed at Indigenous rappers who favour flowing in their mother tongue, these rappers have recorded enviable success that's not lost on even their staunchest critics. To document the dominance of the local rappers , Reminisce called on fellow Indigenous rap stars Olamide and Phyno to craft a song that stuck to the purists. The hook tells the whole story of the street take over. It informs everyone to either get with the agenda or be left behind.

16. First of All - Olamide

Olamide Baddo's contribution to Nigerian hip hop ensured that rap music and rappers continued to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their pop counterparts.



One song that captures his era-defining influence is his smash hit 'First of All' on which he fuse the era's dominant Azonto sound into a hip hop joint that took over speakers around the country.



The hook became a pop culture phenomenon as the lyrics "first of all, go down low" became a popular saying among young people.

15. Nfana Ibaga (No Problem) - 2Baba

Described by many as the greatest Nigerian musician of the 21st century , 2Baba's discography is evidence of his superlative range and artistry. One song that holds up his rapping credentials is the hit record 'Nfana Ibaga', where he maintains his stance as an everyday guy while displaying an uncommon level of artistry. "Never give another man yawa o.. No matter what they do I am going to make by doe...Who God has blessed, no man can curse," 2baba sings on a hook that would reshape what a generations appreciation of Nigerian music.

14. Champion remix - General Pype feat Sasha P, GT The Guiterman, Da Grin, Vector

A reggae-infused hip-hop track with a triumphant, anthemic chorus for which General Pype assembled a star-studded team of artists who brought their A-game. "I am a born champion!" is the hook from the honeyed voice of GT The Guiterman, which blasts out from speakers around the country even to this day as this stunning record continues soundtrack events and celebrations.

13. Action Film - MI Abaga feat Brymo

"I will like to take you for a ride. I will be your Superman I will take you to the sky..." is the opening line of Brymo's all-time performance on MI Abaga's 'Action Film'.



The song is one of Nigeria's biggest hip-hop records that cemented MI's status as an icon whose music moves the mainstream.

12. Kini Big Deal - Naeto C

No song embodies Naeto C's effortless cool kid vibe, class, and hitmaking prowess more than his smash hit 'Ki Ni Big Deal'. The verses may be full of bravado, but the hook makes you want to let your hair (or guard) down and just have a great time.



In a country as tough as Nigeria, the hook simply asks you to forget the worries, live in the moment, and unwind.



The lyrics would become a common saying in Nigerian pop culture of the time among young people who followed the mantra of "What's the big deal?"



By Oma Emina

11. Fast Money Fast Cars - MI Abaga feat Wizkid

In 2010, Nigerian music winess a major evolution as a new set of rapper led by MI Abaga using bringing their new school vibe to convert a generation of fans.



One song that played a major role in this is 'Fast Money, Fast Cars,' which introduced listeners to a smooth singer, teenage Wizkid, who would go on to become one of the greatest African artists of all time.



Wizkid's catchy hook that tells the story of how materialism complicates romance among young people resonated with a young audience across the country and showcased what would become the future of Nigerian pop sound.

10. Obodo - Mr. Raw feat Klint D Drunk

This song pioneered Igbo rap in Nigerian hip-hop, and two decades later, it continues to not only hold nostalgia but also remind us of the brilliant domestication that paved the way for the success of Indigenous hip-hop in Nigeria.



The chorus crafted by Klint D Drunk is an iconic one that has been sampled by several artists who refer to it as a touch point in the fusion of Igbo rap with hip-hop.

9. ⁠Ruggedy Baba - Ruggedman feat 9ice

"Ruggeddy Baba opomulero" 9ice hails iconic rapper Ruggedman on their remarkable collaboration on which the rapper delivered a memorable record where he asserted his dominance and replied to critics who faulted his decision to rap in pidgin English and Yoruba. 9ice's stellar hook took the song from another heavy spitting Ruggedman record to a mainstream hit. "Spit more in your mother tongue the people they want more," 9ice sings, and since then, Nigerian hip hop has never been the same.

8. Mr. Lecturer - Eedris Abdulkareem

Eedris Abdulkareem is one of the rappers who paved the way for the commercialisation of Nigerian hip hop and the record with which he achieves this feat is the stellar record 'Mr Lecturer'.



Opening with the chorus, Eedris tells the story of sexual harassment in higher institutions through simple writing and conversational narration.



"I am in love with my study, I don't give a damn if you fail me," the female singer says on the hook that will find its way to the dance floor where listeners shake their bodies to one the most timeless conscious Nigerian songs.

7. Jaga Jaga - Eedris Abdulkareem

A politically charged anthem that criticized corruption and societal decay. The chorus was simple but powerful, making it resonate deeply with Nigerians. The message was so clearly and powerfully delivered. Little wonder that it was widely accepted so much that it became a problem for the government of the day, which banned it from the airways. However, this did little to stop the spread of a message that has found its way to the people.

6. Raise The Roof - Jazzman Olofin feat Adewale Ayuba

Fusion of genres has been the bedrock of Afrobeats, and only a few records in the storied history of Nigerian modern mainstream reach the level of Jazzman Olofin's 'Raise the Roof.'



Dipping into his deep artistic pouch, Fuji legend Adewale Ayuba crafted a hook that raises the roof and sets fire to the dance floor.



Two decades later, the song still maintains the same effect on a generation of listeners and new ones discovering it through sampling.

5. Ijoya - Weird MC

Weird MC 's 'Ijo Ya' is one of Nigeria's most iconic hip-hop records. Released in 2005, the song called on listeners to get up and dance through a fusion of hip-hop, Tungba, and Dance music. The innovative record took over the countries where the hook served as a clarion call for listeners of all ages to come to take over the dance floor.

4. Oleku - Ice Prince feat Brymo

Were you there in 2010 when 'Oleku' dropped?



The Headies award winner for Song of the Year and Best Rap Single was arguably the biggest rap song of the 2010s, thanks in no small part to Brymo's breezy hook.



'Oleku' is one of the most ubiquitous songs in Nigerian hip hop as it found its way across speakers in the country both in clubs, parties, public spaces, and even in the homes of listeners who have been captivated by Brymo's hook.

3. Shakomo - The Remedies

In the early days of Nigerian hip hop, rap group The Remedies deployed Pidgin English and Yoruba to craft a song called 'Shakamo' which beat was sampled off MC Lyte's 'Keep On Keeping On' and the result was a massive hit that ushered in a new era for Nigerian mainstream music.



The chorus spread like wildfire and has been continuously sampled by artists across different eras of Nigerian music.

2. My Car - Tony Teitula

Arguebly the first smash hit of the century, Tony Teitula's comical story of a struggling young man who ends up in a road traffic accident, became a mega smash that had Nigerians accusing any and everyone of smashing their car.



It was irrelevant whether you had a car or not, as Tony Teitula's hit record gave Nigerians a figurative car that has been dented and for which amends must be made.



"You don hit my car, oyinbo repete. My own don better gbese repete," is the hook that school children sang on their way to school and adults repeated as they navigated the daily struggle of life in Nigeria.

1. Stylee - DJ Jimmy Jatt feat 2Baba, Mode 9, Elajoe

Oh boy! What can we say about this song?



The beat, the verses, and the hook are all in a class of their own.



But let's talk about that hook and what 2Baba managed to do on it. Through writing that not only follows the beat structure but also holds stellar melodies, 'Stylee' upped the stakes in Nigerian hip hop and showed that Nigerians can make compelling rap records.



'Stylee' belongs to the museum for the major role it played in the visual, sonic, and commercial evolution of Nigerian music.

Note