Why you should watch 'Young Sheldon' season 7 

This is why you should consider watching Young Sheldon season 7; spoilers ahead

If you’ve been keeping up with Young Sheldon, you already know it’s more than just a Big Bang Theory spin-off; it’s a heartwarming, funny, and sometimes tear-jerking story of Sheldon Cooper’s childhood. Now, with Young Sheldon Season 7 officially here, there are even more reasons to dive in. Although this season aired last year on CBS, it is currently on Netflix. So, whether you’re a longtime fan or considering starting the show, here’s why Season 7 is an absolute must-watch. 1. The final season; expect big moments Yes, you read that right. Young Sheldon is wrapping up with Season 7, making this the last chapter in Sheldon’s early life before he fully transforms into the socially awkward genius we met in The Big Bang Theory. That means we’re in for major character arcs, emotional goodbyes, and possibly the biggest moments of the series so far. We already know certain events from TBBT, like the death of Sheldon’s dad, George Sr. are looming. Season 7 is expected to tackle this in a way that will hit us right in the feels. So, if you’re emotionally invested, grab those tissues now.

2. More Cooper family drama (and heartfelt moments) One of the best parts of Young Sheldon has always been the Cooper family dynamic. From Meemaw’s sass to Missy’s underrated humour, every family member adds something special to the show. This season, expect to see how the Cooper family handles major changes, especially with George’s fate hanging over the story. How will Mary, Missy, and Georgie navigate this? How will it shape Sheldon’s future? These questions make Season 7 a must-watch for anyone who loves strong family storytelling.