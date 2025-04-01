This is why you should indulge in some film time more often

Life is stressful, adulting is exhausting, and sometimes, the only logical thing to do is curl up with a good movie (or five).

Gone are the days when watching a movie was just a way to kill time. Now, it’s an experience, one that can help you de-stress, boost creativity, and even strengthen relationships.

So, if you’ve been feeling guilty about spending an evening (or an entire weekend) glued to your screen, don’t.

From boosting creativity to improving your mood, here’s why you should make screen time a priority!

1. Stress relief and escapism

Life can be overwhelming, but films offer an escape, even if only for a couple of hours. Immersing yourself in a different world, whether fictional or based on real events, allows your mind to take a break from daily stressors.

A good movie can transport you to a different time, place, or reality, providing that much-needed mental reset.

2. Boosts creativity and inspiration

Watching films can spark creativity in unexpected ways. Seeing unique storytelling , stunning cinematography , or thought-provoking themes can inspire new ideas and perspectives.

Whether you’re a writer, artist, or entrepreneur, films can serve as a source of creative fuel that helps you think outside the box.

3. Enhances emotional intelligence

Movies expose us to a range of emotions , helping us empathise with different perspectives and situations.

By watching characters navigate complex relationships and challenges, we can develop a deeper understanding of human emotions, making us more emotionally intelligent and compassionate in real life.

4. A great way to bond with others

Film time doesn’t have to be a solo activity. Whether it’s a cosy movie night with family, a fun binge-watching session with friends, or a date night with a significant other, watching films together creates shared experiences that foster deeper connections.