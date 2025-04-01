This is why you should indulge in some film time more often

Life is stressful, adulting is exhausting, and sometimes, the only logical thing to do is curl up with a good movie (or five).
Gone are the days when watching a movie was just a way to kill time. Now, it’s an experience, one that can help you de-stress, boost creativity, and even strengthen relationships.
So, if you’ve been feeling guilty about spending an evening (or an entire weekend) glued to your screen, don’t.
From boosting creativity to improving your mood, here’s why you should make screen time a priority!
1. Stress relief and escapism
Life can be overwhelming, but films offer an escape, even if only for a couple of hours. Immersing yourself in a different world, whether fictional or based on real events, allows your mind to take a break from daily stressors.
A good movie can transport you to a different time, place, or reality, providing that much-needed mental reset.
2. Boosts creativity and inspiration
Watching films can spark creativity in unexpected ways. Seeing unique storytelling, stunning cinematography, or thought-provoking themes can inspire new ideas and perspectives.
Whether you’re a writer, artist, or entrepreneur, films can serve as a source of creative fuel that helps you think outside the box.
3. Enhances emotional intelligence
Movies expose us to a range of emotions, helping us empathise with different perspectives and situations.
By watching characters navigate complex relationships and challenges, we can develop a deeper understanding of human emotions, making us more emotionally intelligent and compassionate in real life.
4. A great way to bond with others
Film time doesn’t have to be a solo activity. Whether it’s a cosy movie night with family, a fun binge-watching session with friends, or a date night with a significant other, watching films together creates shared experiences that foster deeper connections.
5. Educational and eye-opening
Movies are more than just entertainment; they can be informative and enlightening. Documentaries and historical dramas offer insights into real-world events, cultures, and issues. Even fictional films can introduce you to new ideas, perspectives, and ways of thinking.
6. Improves mental well-being
Laughing at a comedy, crying at an emotional scene, or getting lost in a suspenseful thriller can be cathartic.
Films allow us to release emotions in a safe and controlled way, which can improve mental well-being and overall mood.
7. Expands cultural awareness
With the rise of global cinema and streaming platforms, we have access to films from all over the world.
Watching international films introduces us to different cultures, languages, and traditions, broadening our worldview and appreciation for diversity.
8. Encourages relaxation and mindfulness
Taking time to watch a movie requires you to be present and fully engaged in the moment. Unlike scrolling endlessly on your phone, watching a film allows you to slow down, immerse yourself in a story, and practice mindfulness without distractions.
The next time you feel guilty about watching that extra episode or indulging in a weekend movie marathon, remember, there’s more to film time than just entertainment. It’s a form of self-care, a tool for learning, and a gateway to creativity.