Watch these movies before they leave Netflix this March

Netflix is known for constantly refreshing its library, adding new titles while quietly removing others.
This March, some beloved movies are bidding farewell, meaning it’s now or never if you want to catch them before they disappear.
From action-packed thrillers to heart-wrenching dramas and even a few cult classics, there’s a little something for everyone on this exit list.
If you’ve been meaning to rewatch Pulp Fiction’s sharp-tongued dialogue, brace yourself for the emotional weight of The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, or experience the mind-bending sci-fi of Annihilation, now’s your last chance.
Maybe you're in the mood for a fun comedy (For a Good Time, Call…), or you want to dive into some high-stakes espionage with Hitman and Hitman: Agent 47.
Either way, these films won't be on Netflix for much longer, so it’s time to get comfortable, grab some popcorn, and press play before they vanish into the streaming void.
1. Superhero Movie (March 21)
If you love superhero films but also love making fun of them, Superhero Movie is right up your alley. This 2008 spoof aims the superhero genre with ridiculous humour, over-the-top gags, and plenty of pop culture references.
Starring Drake Bell as a clumsy teenager who gains superpowers (and absolutely no clue what to do with them), the film parodies everything from Spider-Man to X-Men.
It’s not exactly high art, but it’s a fun watch if you’re in the mood for something silly.
2. The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (March 14)
Brace yourself; this one is an emotional gut punch. The Boy in the Striped Pajamas tells the heartbreaking story of an unlikely friendship between two young boys during World War II: Bruno, the son of a Nazi officer, and Shmuel, a Jewish boy imprisoned in a concentration camp.
Told through a child’s innocent perspective, the film delivers a devastating look at the horrors of war. If you haven’t seen it yet, prepare for a tearjerker. Just have tissues nearby. Lots of them.
3. Pulp Fiction (March 21)
Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction is one of those movies that every film lover needs to watch at least once (or twice, or ten times). The 1994 cult classic weaves together multiple stories of crime, violence, and dark humor in a way only Tarantino can.
With an all-star cast including John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bruce Willis, the film is packed with unforgettable dialogue, wild twists, and some of the most iconic scenes in cinema history. If you haven’t experienced Pulp Fiction yet, don’t let it leave Netflix without giving it a go!
4. For a Good Time, Call... (March 15)
Looking for a feel-good comedy? For a Good Time, Call... is an underrated gem about two former college frenemies who unexpectedly start a phone sex business together.
It’s funny, quirky, and surprisingly heartwarming, with strong performances from Lauren Miller and Ari Graynor. Think of it as Bridesmaids meets Broad City; a perfect pick for a girls’ night in.
5. Gifted (March 14)
Chris Evans proves he’s more than just Captain America in this touching drama about a single man raising his math-prodigy niece. Gifted is a heartfelt, family-driven film that tugs at the heartstrings without being overly sappy.
With a mix of humour, drama, and adorable performances (McKenna Grace is fantastic as the gifted child), it’s a great watch for anyone who loves a good emotional story.
6. Hitman (March 14) & Hitman: Agent 47
If you’re into action-packed assassin stories, now’s the time to check out Hitman and its 2015 reboot Hitman: Agent 47.
Based on the popular video game series, both films follow the deadly and mysterious Agent 47 as he takes on dangerous missions while dodging those who want to take him down.
Expect plenty of high-octane fights, slick action sequences, and a good dose of spy-thriller intrigue.
7. Annihilation (March 14)
If you love mind-bending sci-fi, Annihilation is a must-watch. This eerie, thought-provoking film stars Natalie Portman as a scientist leading a team into a mysterious, ever-expanding anomaly known as "The Shimmer."
What they find inside is equal parts stunning and terrifying, with reality itself seeming to bend and evolve in unpredictable ways. With beautiful visuals, psychological horror, and deep themes about change and self-destruction, it’s a film that sticks with you long after the credits roll.