Watch these movies before they leave Netflix this March

Netflix is known for constantly refreshing its library, adding new titles while quietly removing others.

This March, some beloved movies are bidding farewell, meaning it’s now or never if you want to catch them before they disappear.



From action-packed thrillers to heart-wrenching dramas and even a few cult classics, there’s a little something for everyone on this exit list.

If you’ve been meaning to rewatch Pulp Fiction’s sharp-tongued dialogue, brace yourself for the emotional weight of The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, or experience the mind-bending sci-fi of Annihilation, now’s your last chance.

Maybe you're in the mood for a fun comedy (For a Good Time, Call…), or you want to dive into some high-stakes espionage with Hitman and Hitman: Agent 47.

Either way, these films won't be on Netflix for much longer, so it’s time to get comfortable, grab some popcorn, and press play before they vanish into the streaming void.

1. Superhero Movie (March 21)

If you love superhero films but also love making fun of them, Superhero Movie is right up your alley. This 2008 spoof aims the superhero genre with ridiculous humour, over-the-top gags, and plenty of pop culture references.

Starring Drake Bell as a clumsy teenager who gains superpowers (and absolutely no clue what to do with them), the film parodies everything from Spider-Man to X-Men.

It’s not exactly high art, but it’s a fun watch if you’re in the mood for something silly.