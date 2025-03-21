Uzoamaka Aniunoh embarks on screenwriting journey

Nigerian actress Uzoamaka Aniunoh is stepping into a new creative chapter, making her mark as a screenwriter while expressing a desire to explore the romantic comedy genre.

Speaking at the 2025 Nollywood in Hollywood Q&A session, Aniunoh revealed that she has been actively working on fresh projects behind the scenes.

“I’ve completed my first feature script and have been commissioned to develop a series,” she shared. “First draft has already been approved, and we’re refining it. It’s in a great place, I’m beyond excited. When it’s ready, I’ll be making all the noise on social media; I won’t be quiet about it,” she said.

This foray into screenwriting follows her acclaimed performance in The Weekend , a film that secured multiple Africa Movie Academy Award nominations, including a Best Actress nod for Aniunoh herself.

Reflecting on the experience of leading a major production, the actress admitted to feeling the weight of responsibility.

“At first, I was anxious. I had a lot of conversations with the director [Daniel Oriahi] because this was my first leading role,” she said.

She credited Oriahi for guiding her through the process with reassurance.

“He was incredibly patient and supportive. I kept checking in with him to ensure I was on the right track, but he just encouraged me to trust the process and focus on the character’s journey,” she said.