Uzoamaka Aniunoh embarks on screenwriting journey

Nigerian actress Uzoamaka Aniunoh is stepping into a new creative chapter, making her mark as a screenwriter while expressing a desire to explore the romantic comedy genre.
Speaking at the 2025 Nollywood in Hollywood Q&A session, Aniunoh revealed that she has been actively working on fresh projects behind the scenes.
“I’ve completed my first feature script and have been commissioned to develop a series,” she shared. “First draft has already been approved, and we’re refining it. It’s in a great place, I’m beyond excited. When it’s ready, I’ll be making all the noise on social media; I won’t be quiet about it,” she said.
This foray into screenwriting follows her acclaimed performance in The Weekend, a film that secured multiple Africa Movie Academy Award nominations, including a Best Actress nod for Aniunoh herself.
Reflecting on the experience of leading a major production, the actress admitted to feeling the weight of responsibility.
“At first, I was anxious. I had a lot of conversations with the director [Daniel Oriahi] because this was my first leading role,” she said.
She credited Oriahi for guiding her through the process with reassurance.
“He was incredibly patient and supportive. I kept checking in with him to ensure I was on the right track, but he just encouraged me to trust the process and focus on the character’s journey,” she said.
Aniunoh also gave insight into her approach to acting, emphasising the importance of emotional connection.
“I always try to find pieces of myself in a character. It’s about grounding the role in something real and human,” she continued.
The actress has built an impressive portfolio over the years. She played a key role in Showmax’s Diiche, Nigeria’s first original limited series on the platform, which received seven nominations at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.
Her performance in Mami Wata, written and directed by C.J. Obasi, earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards.
Beyond acting, Aniunoh has also stepped into directing, making her debut with the short film Love Language in 2023, a project she not only directed but also wrote and starred in.
Looking ahead, she’s eager to embrace new challenges on screen, particularly in lighter, more playful roles.
“I want to do a romantic comedy. I want to have fun on screen and just be a happy girl,” she said.
As Nollywood continues to expand, Aniunoh remains optimistic about the industry’s trajectory.
“There’s so much happening; so many great films, so many talented people pushing boundaries. No matter the genre, the goal is to keep telling impactful stories and raising the bar in production quality,” she concluded.
With a growing body of work spanning acting, directing, and now screenwriting, Aniunoh’s journey in Nollywood is just getting started.
Fans can anticipate not only more compelling performances but also stories shaped by her unique perspective.