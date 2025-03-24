Queens of Kannywood: The women shaping Northern Nigeria’s film industry

Nigeria’s film industry is often synonymous with Nollywood, but in the northern part of the country, a thriving cinematic universe exists; Kannywood.

At the heart of this industry are the talented female actors who have defied cultural expectations, broken barriers, and carved out spaces for themselves in a male-dominated field. For decades, Kannywood’s women have not only entertained audiences but have also served as role models, advocating for social change and inspiring a new generation of female filmmakers and performers. Many of these actresses have had to navigate strict societal norms, balancing their careers with the expectations placed upon women in conservative communities. Some have faced backlash for their roles, while others have embraced their influence to push for gender equality and representation in the industry. This article dives into the lives and careers of the most influential female actors in the industry. Rahama Sadau

Rahama Sadau is arguably the most popular and influential female actor in Kannywood. Born on December 7, 1993, in Kaduna, Nigeria, she developed a passion for acting from a young age.



She made her Kannywood debut in 2013 in the movie Gani Ga Wane, and her performance quickly earned her critical acclaim.



Rahama has featured in numerous blockbuster Kannywood films, including Jinin Jikina, Sons of the Caliphate, and Ba Tabbas.



Her ability to play a wide range of roles; from innocent young women to strong, independent characters, has made her a fan favorite. However, her career has not been without controversy. In 2016, she was banned from Kannywood by the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) for appearing in a music video where she was seen hugging a male artist. The ban led her to transition to Nollywood, where she has also found success, starring in films such as The Other Side and If I Am President. Hadiza Aliyu (Hadiza Gabon)

Hadiza Aliyu, popularly known as Hadiza Gabon, moved to Nigeria to pursue an acting career and quickly became one of Kannywood’s most sought-after stars. She has been featured in numerous Kannywood movies, including Ali Yaga Ali, Barauniya, Basaja, and Fataken Dare. Hadiza’s fluency in both Hausa and French has also given her a unique edge in the industry, allowing her to reach a diverse audience. Hadiza is known for her humanitarian efforts through the Hadiza Gabon Foundation, which focuses on helping women and children, particularly in the areas of healthcare and education. Her contributions have earned her recognition from various organizations, including the United Nations. Nafisat Abdullahi

Nafisat Abdullahi was born on January 23, 1991, in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. She made her acting debut in 2010 in the movie Sai Wata Rana, where she played a lead role that catapulted her to fame. Nafisat has starred in some of the biggest Kannywood films , including Ahlul Kitab, Lamiraj, and Sai Wata Rana. Her ability to embody complex characters has made her a household name in northern Nigeria. Apart from acting, Nafisat is an entrepreneur and runs a fashion brand. She is also an advocate for women's empowerment and education and frequently speaks on issues affecting women in northern Nigeria. Maryam Booth

Maryam Booth was born on October 28, 1993, in Kano State into a family with deep ties to the entertainment industry. She started acting at a young age and has grown into one of Kannywood’s most promising talents. She has featured in several high-profile films, including Dijangala, Rariya, and Mansoor. Her performances have earned her several awards, and she is particularly known for her ability to portray emotional and powerful female characters. In 2020, Maryam faced a major controversy when a private video of hers was leaked online. Despite the setback, she handled the situation with resilience and has since continued to build her career. Fati Washa