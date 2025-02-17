Timini Egbuson sparks debate on Nollywood-Musician support system

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has ignited a conversation about cross-industry support in Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor expressed frustration over what he sees as a one-sided relationship between Nollywood and the music industry. "Really wish musicians supported Nollywood the way we support their music but that’s a conversation for another day," he said. His statement immediately sparked reactions from both celebrities and everyday social media users, turning what could have been a passing remark into a full-blown debate.

Do2dtun weighs in. Popular OAP and hype man, Do2dtun, was among the first to respond with a detailed critique of the Nollywood industry. According to him, the issue isn’t just that musicians fail to support Nollywood he believes the film industry also fails to reciprocate support within itself. "Media for them is just a means to an end. The moment they work through your platform; it’s done. Nollywood screams support but they don’t return the favor." He argued that many Nollywood only back projects based on clout and personal gain, rather than genuine support for the industry. He also pointed out that even members of the press, who often promote Nollywood films, do not receive the same level of appreciation as musicians get from the film industry. "Support should not be parasitic… Even the members of the press are the least likely to be treated with the experience they share with others," he continued. Do2dtun’s comments added another layer to the discussion, shifting the focus from just musicians’ lack of involvement to Nollywood’s internal challenges.

Mixed reactions from X users Unsurprisingly, the topic divided opinions. Some users agreed with Timini’s point, believing that top musicians should do more to support Nollywood financially and in terms of visibility. @GenevieveMbama suggested that rather than just asking for a promotion, Nollywood should focus on attracting musicians as investors. "Attract them to partner and invest in the Nollywood industry; studios, movies & distribution channels... Some of them, at least the top 20, are extremely wealthy and looking for bankable investment opportunities." Others, however, felt Timini was only speaking up because he now had a movie (Reel Love) in cinemas. @framzyjr sarcastically noted: "Na now wey you get your own movie for cinema you feel am. Btw Reel Love is interesting." Some users also pointed out that musicians themselves struggle with internal support, making it unfair to expect them to prioritize Nollywood. @Kayloaded1 dismissed Timini’s concerns. "Musicians that aren’t even supporting themselves. It’s better you guys rally yourselves and keep supporting each other as you are doing. Those ones are selfish and engaging in negative competition." Others, like @victornna9, questioned whether Nollywood even had the same cultural impact as music. "To be honest, you can’t do without music in any field, but many of us can do without movies. Like me, I can go one year or two without playing a movie, but I’m using my own money to pay for Apple Music every month."

READ ALSO: How to enjoy Valentine’s Day as a film lover flying solo Some users attempted to bring a more structured perspective to the debate, arguing that the music and movie industries operate differently. "Think of this from a size and mutual benefits POV. In the earlier stages, it was support, but now musicians have a clear structure. The story will change when sync and license patronage from Nollywood becomes a key revenue driver for the music industry in Nigeria," @yinkaobebe explained. This suggests that Nollywood’s limited financial structure might be a reason why musicians do not prioritize promoting films, unlike in Hollywood, where sync deals and licensing are a major revenue stream for artists.