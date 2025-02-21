This is how netizens reacted to Cynthia Erivo's role as Jesus in 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

The recent announcement of Cynthia Erivo portraying Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar has ignited a fervent debate across social media platforms.
Erivo, renowned for her award-winning performance as Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked, is set to take on this groundbreaking role in the three-night event from August 1 to August 3, 2025, at the iconic Los Angeles venue.
While some celebrate this casting as a progressive and inclusive interpretation of the classic rock opera, others express strong opposition, viewing it as a departure from traditional portrayals of religious figures.
Critics have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns.
John K. Amanchukwu Sr. (@REVWUTRUTH) stated,
"With all due respect, and humbly submitted, Cynthia Erivo is too BALD, BROWN, and BI to play Jesus. Casting a woman as Jesus Christ is an intentional form of blasphemy that Hollywood would be fuming over if done to certain other religions."
Similarly, Alexandra Lains (@realalexlains) commented,
"Christianity seems to be the only religion that’s never off limits for Hollywood to disrespect. Cynthia Erivo, a black woman, as Jesus Christ? Please stop with the lunacy."
Supporters, however, highlight Erivo's exceptional talent and previous groundbreaking performances. In 2022, she contributed to an all-female studio cast recording of Jesus Christ Superstar, lending her voice as Mary Magdalene alongside artists like Morgan James as Jesus and Shoshana Bean as Judas.
This project was praised for its innovative approach and for challenging traditional gender roles in musical theatre.
Erivo's dedication to her craft is well-documented. For her role as Elphaba in Wicked, she underwent rigorous physical and vocal training, including late-night workouts and singing while running or biking, to authentically embody the character.
Despite the polarized reactions, the production team at the Hollywood Bowl remains confident in their casting choice, aiming to bring a fresh and contemporary perspective to Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic rock opera.
As the premiere date approaches, audiences worldwide are eager to witness how this bold interpretation will unfold on stage.