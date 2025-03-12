These 5 films defined Bukky Wright’s career

Bukky Wright is one of Nollywood’s most beloved actresses, known for her elegance, versatility, and ability to fully immerse herself in any role.

For fans of Nollywood, especially those who grew up watching Yoruba and English-language films in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, Bukky Wright was a household name. Her ability to balance strength and vulnerability made her one of the industry’s most sought-after actresses.

She wasn’t just an actress; she was a storyteller who brought characters to life in a way that made audiences truly connect with them.

While she has featured in numerous films throughout her career, a few stand out as defining moments that helped shape her legacy in Nollywood.

These are the movies that showcased her talent, solidified her status as a screen queen, and made her an unforgettable part of Nigeria’s film history.

If you’re a fan of classic Nollywood, or just looking to appreciate Bukky Wright’s impact, here are five iconic movies that defined her career.

1. Saworoide (1999)

If there’s one movie that cemented Bukky Wright’s status as a serious actress, it’s Saworoide. Directed by the legendary Tunde Kelani, this political drama used folklore and symbolism to tell a powerful story about governance and tradition.

Bukky Wright played the role of Olori, the queen caught in a kingdom’s power struggle. Her performance was regal yet layered, portraying a woman torn between loyalty and survival.

Saworoide was a massive success and is still regarded as one of Nollywood’s greatest films. It gave Bukky Wright a seat at the table among Nollywood’s elite actors and proved she wasn’t just another pretty face in the industry.