Breaking Barriers: The struggles and triumphs of female filmmakers in Nollywood

As Women’s Month comes to a close, it’s important to spotlight the voices of female filmmakers in Nollywood, their struggles, their resilience, and the ways they continue to challenge industry norms.
A mix of resilience, talent, and an unrelenting fight against systemic challenges often marks the journey of a female filmmaker in Nollywood.
Whether it is disparity to limited funding or restrictive storytelling expectations, women in the industry must navigate hurdles that their male counterparts often do not face.
Yet, despite these obstacles, many female creatives continue to push boundaries, tell compelling stories, and carve out spaces for themselves in an industry that hasn’t always been welcoming.
Pulse had a conversation with some budding female filmmakers about the struggles they face and how they challenge these barriers.
Their responses reveal a complex landscape, one where gender sometimes plays a defining role, and in other cases, personal and industry-wide factors shape their experiences. They also share the ways they navigate them.
The pay gap and unequal opportunities
One of the key issues female filmmakers face are pay disparity and the lack of executive opportunities compared to their male counterparts. Nosa, an emerging screenwriter and filmmaker, highlighted this inequality.
“Getting paid less. People are more willing to pay men more and even give executive opportunities in our industry. As a woman, I need to put in more effort to be seen as equal.”
This struggle is not unique to Nollywood but is a pervasive issue across industries worldwide. The extra effort required for women to achieve the same level of recognition remains a frustrating reality.
The challenge of financing and visibility
For independent filmmakers, securing funding is often the biggest hurdle. Tigerfirerose, a producer and writer, shared her perspective:
“My biggest struggles are financing as an independent female creative. I don’t have any gender-based struggles in the industry. Honestly, my experience as a producer and writer has been very empowering. A lot of workshops, masterclasses, etc., are actually tailored towards empowering women. I really thought about it, and my struggles have been more personal/personality-based. I don’t go out, so I don’t network, which can reduce visibility for opportunities. I’m rarely on social media, so most of my work isn’t amplified.”
While her experience shows that some progress has been made in terms of gender inclusivity, the financial constraints remain a critical challenge, not just for female filmmakers but for independent creatives in general.
The struggle for new storytelling approaches
Victoria, another budding filmmaker, brought attention to the rigid storytelling structures that dominate Nollywood, limiting creative expression.
“One of my biggest struggles has been the fact that there's a particular direction a lot of producers want stories to be told, and there's no room for unconventional storytelling in many cases. New storytelling methods deserve a place in the industry.”
Beyond storytelling, Victoria also emphasised the issues of funding and access to opportunities:
“It’s frustrating to have ideas, to see them so clearly in my mind, but to constantly hit a wall because I don’t have the financial backing to bring them to life the way I envision. A lot of times, I have to make do with what’s available, which can be both a creative challenge and a limitation.”
Networking and industry connections often dictate success in Nollywood, making it difficult for talented filmmakers without the right relationships to break in.
“It feels like you have to know someone who knows someone to even be considered. I see talented female filmmakers struggling, not because they aren’t good enough, but because they don’t have the right connections or the industry isn’t willing to bet on them.”
READ ALSO: Unforgettable motherhood portrayals in Nollywood
How are they overcoming these challenges?
Despite these hurdles, these women continue to create and push boundaries. Victoria emphasised the importance of persistence and using available platforms to showcase work:
“I create, regardless. I use what I have, I tell my stories in the way that I can, and I put them out there. Social media has been a blessing—it allows me to share my work without waiting for permission from industry gatekeepers. I also lean on my community; other creatives who understand the struggle, who support and uplift each other.”
What needs to change?
There’s a consensus that Nollywood needs to create more accessible opportunities for female filmmakers. More funding, platforms that amplify new stories, and a shift in perception about storytelling are necessary. Victoria summed it up perfectly.
“There needs to be more open doors, more funding specifically for young filmmakers, more platforms willing to amplify new stories and female-driven ones. Not the ones that have been told repeatedly in different formats, and, most importantly, a shift in how people perceive new and unconventional storytelling methods.”
Final thoughts
The experiences of these filmmakers highlight both the progress and the work that still needs to be done in Nollywood.
While gender-based struggles persist, there is also a growing space for women to carve out their own paths, thanks to digital platforms, community support, and the sheer force of their creativity.
As Nollywood continues to evolve, it’s crucial to ensure that these voices are not just heard but amplified and given the resources to thrive.
Women in Nollywood are breaking barriers every day. Now, it’s time for the industry to meet them halfway.