Breaking Barriers: The struggles and triumphs of female filmmakers in Nollywood

As Women’s Month comes to a close, it’s important to spotlight the voices of female filmmakers in Nollywood, their struggles, their resilience, and the ways they continue to challenge industry norms.

A mix of resilience, talent, and an unrelenting fight against systemic challenges often marks the journey of a female filmmaker in Nollywood. Whether it is disparity to limited funding or restrictive storytelling expectations, women in the industry must navigate hurdles that their male counterparts often do not face. Yet, despite these obstacles, many female creatives continue to push boundaries, tell compelling stories, and carve out spaces for themselves in an industry that hasn’t always been welcoming. Pulse had a conversation with some budding female filmmakers about the struggles they face and how they challenge these barriers. Their responses reveal a complex landscape, one where gender sometimes plays a defining role, and in other cases, personal and industry-wide factors shape their experiences. They also share the ways they navigate them. The pay gap and unequal opportunities One of the key issues female filmmakers face are pay disparity and the lack of executive opportunities compared to their male counterparts. Nosa, an emerging screenwriter and filmmaker, highlighted this inequality. “Getting paid less. People are more willing to pay men more and even give executive opportunities in our industry. As a woman, I need to put in more effort to be seen as equal.” This struggle is not unique to Nollywood but is a pervasive issue across industries worldwide. The extra effort required for women to achieve the same level of recognition remains a frustrating reality.