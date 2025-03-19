The most-paid actresses in the Nigerian film industry 

With an ever-growing audience both locally and internationally, Nollywood’s top actresses are reaping the financial rewards of their hard work, talent, and versatility.

From blockbuster hits to streaming deals, brand endorsements, and entrepreneurial ventures, these women have solidified their positions as some of the highest-paid figures in the industry. In this article, we take a deep dive into the highest-paid actresses in the Nigerian film industry, looking at their earnings, investments, and how they’ve stayed at the top of their game. This is according to Statista. Genevieve Nnaji

At the very top of the list is none other than Genevieve Nnaji. As of 2023, her net worth was estimated at a staggering $10 million (approximately ₦7.9 billion). With a career spanning decades, she has not only excelled as an actress but also made a name for herself as a producer and director. Genevieve gained widespread recognition in the early 2000s, starring in numerous blockbuster films that cemented her place as one of Nollywood’s most sought-after actresses. In 2005, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Over the years, she has expanded her influence beyond acting, producing and directing critically acclaimed projects such as Lionheart, which became Nigeria’s first-ever Netflix Original. Ibinabo Fiberesima

Coming in second place is Ibinabo Fiberesima , with an estimated net worth of $8 million (about ₦6.1 billion). A veteran in the industry, Fiberesima has been a familiar face in Nollywood for years, known for her diverse roles in drama and action films. Aside from acting, she is also recognized for her tenure as the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), where she played a significant role in shaping the industry’s policies and improving working conditions for actors. READ ALSO: Timini Egbuson’s most memorable performances Other high-earning actresses While Genevieve and Ibinabo sit at the top, other notable Nollywood actresses have also made significant earnings in 2023, thanks to their involvement in big-budget productions, brand endorsements, and personal business ventures: Mercy Johnson – A household name, Mercy Johnson has starred in over 150 films and continues to command a high salary per role. Her estimated net worth is around $5 million.

Rita Dominic – One of Nollywood’s most respected actresses, Rita Dominic remains a powerful figure in the industry, with a net worth estimated at $6 million. Her influence extends beyond acting into production and brand endorsements.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde – Often referred to as “Omosexy,” she has had a long and successful career, amassing a net worth of $7 million. She has starred in several blockbuster hits and remains an ambassador for various international brands.

Funke Akindele – With her record-breaking films like Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Funke Akindele is one of Nollywood’s most commercially successful filmmakers. Her estimated net worth stands at $7.5 million.

Ini Edo – An actress turned producer, Ini Edo has remained relevant in the industry with her diverse roles and production ventures, earning her a net worth of $5 million.