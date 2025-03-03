The Biggest Hollywood Movies to Stream on Showmax This March – All for Just ₦1,000!

March is here, and there’s no better time to catch up on the biggest and best Hollywood movies streaming on Showmax. For a limited time only, Showmax is offering its General Entertainment Mobile plan for just ₦1,000 and the All Devices for ₦2,000 in the Shikini Season Deal.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire | Stream from 3 March

Last year, it was one of the biggest movies in cinemas - now, it’s coming straight to your screen. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire brings back the legendary Titans, but this time, they have to fight together against a new and dangerous enemy hiding beneath the surface.

With the world at risk and an unexpected threat rising, will they make it out alive? Starring Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry and child star Kaylee Hottle with Teen Choice winner Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), this action-packed blockbuster is one you don’t want to miss. Streaming from Monday, March 3.

It Ends With Us | Stream now

Based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, It Ends With Us tells the story of Lily Bloom, a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase her lifelong dream of opening her own flower shop.

When her first love suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with a charming but abusive neurosurgeon is upended. People’s Choice winner Blake Lively (Gossip Girl) stars as Lily, with director-producer Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin) and Brandon Sklenar (1923) co-starring.

It Ends With Us was the #17 biggest film of 2024 - and Google’s sixth most-searched movie of the year, in part because of the upcoming court case between Lively and Baldoni.

Heretic | Stream from 13 March

What starts as a simple visit quickly turns into a desperate fight to escape. In Heretic, two young missionaries knock on the wrong door and find themselves trapped in a terrifying game of survival.

Their host, Mr. Reed—played by Hugh Grant in a chilling role unlike anything you’ve seen before—welcomes them in, but something about him feels off. As the tension builds, the true horror of their situation unfolds, and their faith is tested in ways they never imagined.

With a 91% critics’ rating, this film is being called one of the best horror movies of the year. Dark, gripping, and impossible to forget, Heretic will leave you questioning who you can really trust. Watch at your own risk.

Venom: The Last Dance | Stream from Monday, 31 March

The final chapter of the Venom saga is here, and the stakes have never been higher. On the run from both humans and aliens, Eddie Brock and his symbiotic partner, Venom, are forced into one last fight for survival, one that will push them to their limits and test their bond like never before.

With Tom Hardy leading an all-star cast, this action-packed finale delivers chaos, dark humour, and a showdown you won’t forget.

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES | Stream from Monday, 24 March

The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute. Decades before he would become the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girls’ tribute from impoverished District 12. But Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favour.

Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

Led by Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid) and Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Snow White), the film’s cast also includes Oscar winner Viola Davis (The Woman King), four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Hunter Schafer (Euphoria), and Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City). Also look out for Kenyan-born newcomer Eike Onyambu as Tam Amber.

ABIGAIL | Stream from Thursday, 20 March

Abigail follows a group of would-be criminals who kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure.

All they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight in an isolated mansion. But as the captors start to dwindle, one by one, they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.

BUT THAT’S NOT ALL!

• From Saturday, 1 March, stream the faith-based drama The Forge from the Kendrick brothers

•Binge all the Harry Potter films from Monday, 3 March

• Binge The Lord of the Rings trilogy from Thursday, 13 March

• From Monday, 10 March, stream post-apocalyptic horror Arcadian, starring Oscar winner Nicolas Cage and It’s Jaeden Martell

• From Thursday, 13 March, stream Girl You Know It’s True, an award-winning, critically acclaimed Milli Vanilli biopic partly shot in Cape Town

See everything coming to Showmax in March 2025 here, including new seasons of Emmy nominees Gangs of London and The Righteous Gemstones