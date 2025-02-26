Nigerian filmmaker and actor Funmi Ogidan-Bello is set to captivate audiences with Adunni: Ogidan Binrin, a gripping contemporary epic film that explores a society where ambition breeds betrayal, and justice is a hard-won prize.

Distributed by Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution, the film is set to premiere in cinemas across Nigeria on April 25, 2025.

Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution and Funmi Ogidan-Bello Entertainment are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Adunni: Ogidan Binrin, a powerful contemporary epic film that shows the dark side of power, what it costs, and how people try to make things right.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Yemi Amodu, the film brings to the screen an intense narrative about the rise of tyranny and the fight for liberation in a fictional Nigerian community.

The film follows the story of Adunni, portrayed by Funmi Ogidan-Bello, a fearless Nigerian woman and a passionate barrister trapped in a land ruled by a ruthless tyrant.

She is determined to liberate her people and restore justice to her community. The stellar ensemble cast includes Nancy Isime, Lateef Adedimeji, Odunlade Adekola, Keppy Ekpenyong, Iyabo Ojo, Tina Mba, Muyiwa Ademola, Patrick Doyle, Jide Kosoko, and Afeez Oyetoro.

Produced by the seasoned Nigerian filmmaker Funmi Ogidan-Bello, Adunni: Ogidan Binrin is a testament to her passion for authentic storytelling.

With this film, Ogidan-Bello continues to break new ground in Nollywood, delivering a film that not only entertains but also sparks critical conversations about greed, oppression, and the systems that enable exploitation.

Adunni: Ogidan Binrin is distributed by Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution and will be available in cinemas nationwide starting April 25, 2025.

About Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution Limited:

Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution is a mainstream entertainment company specialising in the distribution and marketing of local and international filmed content. With a distribution network spanning cinema, inflight entertainment, streaming platforms, and linear television networks within and outside Africa,

Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution is committed to bridging the gap between content creators and target audiences. The company provides unique and innovative marketing and distribution solutions, ensuring the maximization of revenues at the box office and beyond.

Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution also produces commercial filmed content, striving to become the leading global supplier of premium entertainment.

About Funmi Ogidan-Bello Entertainment:

Funmi Ogidan-Bello Entertainment is a production company dedicated to creating compelling and culturally relevant films that resonate with audiences worldwide.

With a focus on authentic storytelling and high-quality production, the company strives to produce films that entertain, educate, and inspire. Adunni: Ogidan Binrin is the latest example of their commitment to bringing powerful narratives to the screen.

