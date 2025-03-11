Simisola Gbadamosi becomes one of the youngest actors to receive an Emmy nomination

Nollywood’s rising actor, Simi Gbadamosi has made history by becoming one of the youngest actors to receive an Emmy nomination.

Her exceptional voice performance as Tola Martins in Disney+’s animated series Iwájú has earned her a nomination for "Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s, or Young Teen Program" at the 3rd Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

Iwájú, a groundbreaking collaboration between Disney and Nigerian animation studio Kugali Media, has garnered critical acclaim for its rich storytelling and cultural representation, securing three Emmy nominations in total.

READ ALSO: New Movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March

Gbadamosi's nomination highlights her individual talent and signifies a monumental achievement for Nollywood and the broader Nigerian entertainment industry.