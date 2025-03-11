Simisola Gbadamosi becomes one of the youngest actors to receive an Emmy nomination

Nollywood’s rising actor, Simi Gbadamosi has made history by becoming one of the youngest actors to receive an Emmy nomination.
Her exceptional voice performance as Tola Martins in Disney+’s animated series Iwájú has earned her a nomination for "Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s, or Young Teen Program" at the 3rd Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.
Iwájú, a groundbreaking collaboration between Disney and Nigerian animation studio Kugali Media, has garnered critical acclaim for its rich storytelling and cultural representation, securing three Emmy nominations in total.
Gbadamosi's nomination highlights her individual talent and signifies a monumental achievement for Nollywood and the broader Nigerian entertainment industry.
Gbadamosi's Emmy nomination marks a significant milestone for Nollywood, underscoring the global recognition of Nigerian talent and storytelling. This achievement reflects the industry's growth and its increasing ability to produce content that resonates with international audiences.
The collaboration between Disney and Kugali Media on Iwájú exemplifies the potential of Nigerian creatives to contribute meaningfully to global narratives.
The success of Iwájú serves as an inspiration for Nigerian animators and storytellers, demonstrating that local stories can achieve global acclaim.
It encourages investment in animation and related fields within Nigeria, fostering an environment where more original content can be developed for international platforms.
Prospects for young Nigerian actors
Gbadamosi's recognition paves the way for other young Nigerian actors to aspire to international standards of excellence. It highlights the importance of nurturing young talent and providing them with platforms to showcase their skills on a global stage.
In conclusion, Simisola Gbadamosi's Emmy nomination is a testament to her talent and the potential of Nollywood. It signifies a promising future for Nigerian storytelling and its place in the global entertainment industry.