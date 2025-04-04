Segun Arinze reflects on past rift with colleague, Emeka Ike

Veteran Nollywood actor Segun Arinze has offered fresh insight into his once-public disagreement with fellow actor Emeka Ike, clarifying that the rift has long been resolved.

Speaking in an interview with QEDNG, Arinze touched on the origins of their fallout, which dates back to a leadership tussle in the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) around 2009. At the time, both actors were deeply involved in the guild’s affairs, which led to tension over its direction and governance. While the disagreement may have drawn attention at the time, Arinze says it’s all water under the bridge now. “Emeka Ike is a fine actor. We still talk; we laugh about those things. It doesn’t change the fact that he is a fine actor," he said. “The conflict ended naturally. We were not quarrelling. It was just about the position. That’s why I left the position. He also had other things to do."

Reflecting on how time has mellowed the situation, Arinze added: “Then time and chance happened. And we are growing old. He is my friend, and we are cool. I’ve asked him to go for lunch or dinner whenever he is around." He further explained his mindset about harboring resentment, making it clear that he doesn’t see any value in clinging to past disagreements. “What are we having enemies for? The work I am doing is enough of a burden. Hate is a burden. Travel light. How long do you have to live in the world? You want to carry it on your shoulders? What do I need that animosity for?”

On typecasting and career diversity Arinze also spoke candidly about his experiences with being pigeonholed into specific roles throughout his acting journey. While typecasting has been a challenge, he expressed a desire to explore a wider range of characters going forward. He praised some of his longtime colleagues, Olu Jacobs, Richard Mofe-Damijo , and Ramsey Nouah, for successfully navigating that challenge, pointing out how they’ve managed to keep their careers fresh by evolving with time. When the topic shifted to rivalry within Nollywood, Arinze was quick to dispel the notion that the film industry is a battlefield. Instead, he advocated for mutual respect and celebration of one another’s achievements. “There is no need for competition. The sky is big enough for the birds to fly. When I see my colleagues doing well, I am genuinely happy for them." “You can’t play all the roles, can you? Can you be everywhere at the same time? When my colleagues win awards, I am happy for them." “Why do you want to compete? Competition brings bad blood. It’s always teamwork, like footballers on a field,” he said.