RHOLagos Season 3 Mid-Season Review: The drama is giving, but who’s really winning?

Six episodes in, and the drama? Top-tier. From unexpected alliances to full-blown showdowns, Season 3 is proving that Lagos socialites do not come to play.

We’ve had everything; power moves, fragile friendships, and of course, plenty of side-eye-worthy moments.

If you’ve been keeping up on Showmax, then you already know that things kicked off with a bang. But if you haven’t, don’t worry; I’ve got you covered.



Let’s break down all the fights, friendships, and fiery confessions from the first half of the season!

Dabota & Diiadem step into the ring

New housewives = new chaos, and honestly, we love to see it.

Dabota, the self-proclaimed queen of confidence, made her entrance with a statement:

“You don’t have to like me. You don’t have to love me. But you must respect me.”

Girl, okay!

Meanwhile, Diiadem came in with her own energy:

“Don’t look for my trouble.”

Spoiler alert: Some of the ladies definitely did.

Both women have been finding their footing, but one thing is clear; they are NOT here to be sidelined.