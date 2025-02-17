RHOLagos Season 3 Mid-Season Review: The drama is giving, but who’s really winning?

Six episodes in, and the drama? Top-tier. From unexpected alliances to full-blown showdowns, Season 3 is proving that Lagos socialites do not come to play.
We’ve had everything; power moves, fragile friendships, and of course, plenty of side-eye-worthy moments.
If you’ve been keeping up on Showmax, then you already know that things kicked off with a bang. But if you haven’t, don’t worry; I’ve got you covered.
Let’s break down all the fights, friendships, and fiery confessions from the first half of the season!
Dabota & Diiadem step into the ring
New housewives = new chaos, and honestly, we love to see it.
Dabota, the self-proclaimed queen of confidence, made her entrance with a statement:
“You don’t have to like me. You don’t have to love me. But you must respect me.”
Girl, okay!
Meanwhile, Diiadem came in with her own energy:
“Don’t look for my trouble.”
Spoiler alert: Some of the ladies definitely did.
Both women have been finding their footing, but one thing is clear; they are NOT here to be sidelined.
Carolyna & Laura: A peace treaty or just vibes?
Carolyna and Laura’s history is the definition of messy. So, when Carolyna publicly apologized to Laura in Episode 2, we were all shook.
Laura’s reaction?
“I’ll do it on my own time.”
Whew. But hey, at least they’re cordial now. Progress, I guess?
Diiadem’s afrocentric party = tension & money moves
Picture this: a stunning event with a live band, customized money with the Housewives’ faces, and…drama, obviously.
Mariam felt a certain way about Dabota’s greeting (or lack thereof). You know how these things go; one side eye, one shade, and suddenly, it’s beef.
The real question is: Do we think Mariam was overreacting?
Enter Sophia Momodu, the drama magnet
If there’s one thing Sophia did in Episode 4, it was shake the table.
She came in HOT, talking about relationships with a statement that had the internet buzzing:
“Wetin I wan carry poor man do?”
And in her diary session, she made it even clearer:
“I don’t think a broke man will know what to do with a woman like me.”
Whew.
Some of the ladies warmed up to her, but let’s just say Dabota was NOT one of them.
The beach getaway from hell
Ah, the famous "let’s go on a trip and act civilized" plan. Spoiler: It never works.
Laura was MIA, and Dabota made it very clear that she didn’t vibe with her. Meanwhile, tensions between Sophia and Dabota were already bubbling after Sophia decided to use her own boat instead of the one Dabota arranged.
The real gbas gbos started when Sophia handed out gifts… but left Dabota out.
Dabota did not take it lightly. And just like that, the tension skyrocketed.
Sophia vs. Dabota: Room drama & a full-on showdown
Sophia was NOT feeling her beach house room, and she made sure everyone knew. She complained about the lack of a view and the bugs (yikes). But Dabota? She was not having it.
“You are a plus one.”
Not the insult of the season!
Dabota doubled down, calling Sophia uncouth, uncultured, and an attention-seeker. Meanwhile, the other ladies were just trying to breathe in all the tension.
By the end of Episode 6, the house was divided. Sophia and Dabota’s beef was officially declared unsquashable, and even Carolyna and Diiadem had their own clash.
What’s Next? More chaos, obviously.
The drama is far from over, and let’s be real; do we even want peace? NO! We want vibes, shade, and premium Lagos luxury.
Will these ladies ever find common ground, or is the season about to get even messier? (We’re voting for messier.)
Catch new episodes of RHOLagos every Monday on Showmax! And tell me; whose side are you on? Dabota or Sophia?