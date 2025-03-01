Revenge, Power & Betrayal: The Cartel brings non-stop action to cinema screens March 7th

Brace yourself for an electrifying cinematic experience as ‘The Cartel’, a gripping action-packed thriller, is set to make its grand debut in cinemas nationwide on March 7, 2025.

Watch Trailer HERE :

Produced by the multiple award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks, The Cartel unravels a powerful and suspenseful tale of drugs, power play, betrayals, drug trafficking, and family violence.

The film takes audiences deep into the underbelly of crime, where loyalty is fleeting, and survival is everything.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Nollywood’s finest, The Cartel boasts stellar performances from Bolanle Ninalowo, Broda Shaggi, Clarion Chukwurah, Eniola Badmus, Chika Ike, Nkechi Blessing, and many more. Each actor brings raw intensity and depth to this thrilling narrative, promising an unforgettable cinematic journey.

Shot with breathtaking visuals by Oscar Award-winning cinematographer Lance Gewer, the film combines a masterful blend of action, suspense, and emotion, keeping audiences at the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Distributed by FilmOne Cinemas, The Cartel is poised to be one of the biggest movie releases of the year, offering viewers a thrilling ride through a world where danger lurks at every corner.

Don’t miss the premiere of The Cartel on March 7, 2025, in cinemas nationwide. Get ready for an intense and action-filled rollercoaster like never before!

