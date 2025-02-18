‘Reel Love’ tops Nigerian box office with ₦99.2 million in ticket sales

Reel Love Timini Egbuson’s debut film has been captivating audiences since its release, raking in an impressive ₦99.2 million.

Nollywood is kicking off 2025 with a major box office success as Reel Love continues to dominate cinemas nationwide. FilmOne Entertainment, the official distributor of Reel Love, announced the milestone in a celebratory social media post, crediting moviegoers for the film’s success. “It’s definitely Reel Love season! This is a historic win! We’re number 1 thanks to your love and support for this movie,” the post read.

Premiering on February 14, 2025, Reel Love made an impressive entrance, earning ₦40.5 million on its opening day.



This remarkable feat highlights the film's resonance with audiences, particularly during the Valentine's season. Reel Love marks the producing debut of acclaimed actor Timini Egbuson, who collaborated with director Kayode Kasum to bring this heartfelt story to life.

The film delves into modern relationships and the influence of social media on romance, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary love stories. The movie boasts a stellar ensemble, including Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Bimbo Ademoye, and TJ Omusuku.