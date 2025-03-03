Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Oscars 2025: The Full List of Nominees and Winners

03 March 2025 at 9:32
Oscars 2025: The Full List of Nominees and Winners [Getty Images]
Oscars 2025: The Full List of Nominees and Winners [Getty Images]

The Oscars 2025 was unforgettable, packed with historic firsts, major upsets, and well-deserved wins. 

With a year filled with groundbreaking performances, stunning cinematography, and compelling storytelling, the competition has been fiercer than ever.

This year’s nominees reflect a diverse mix of established industry veterans and rising stars, with major studios and independent films battling it out for the coveted golden statuettes.

From epic blockbusters and intimate dramas to critically acclaimed international films, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has recognised an exciting range of talent. 

The Academy Awards which held in Los Angeles, with Anora scooping the most honours, while Conclave, The Brutalist, Wicked and Emilia Pérez also took prizes.

Here is the full list of winners.

Best picture

  • WINNER: Anora

  • The Brutalist

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Emilia Pérez

  • I'm Still Here

  • Nickel Boys

  • The Substance

  • Wicked

Best actress

  • WINNER: Mikey Madison - Anora

  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

  • Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

  • Demi Moore - The Substance

  • Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Best actor

  • WINNER: Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

  • Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

  • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

  • Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

  • Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

  • WINNER: Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

  • Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

  • Ariana Grande - Wicked

  • Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

  • Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Best supporting actor

  • WINNER: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

  • Yura Borisov - Anora

  • Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

  • Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

  • Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Best director

  • WINNER: Sean Baker - Anora

  • Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

  • Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

  • Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

  • James Mangold - A Complete Unknown

Best international feature

  • WINNER: I'm Still Here - Brazil

  • The Girl with the Needle - Denmark

  • Emilia Pérez - France

  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Germany

  • Flow - Latvia

Best animated feature

  • WINNER: Flow

  • Inside Out 2

  • Memoir of a Snail

  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

  • The Wild Robot

Best original screenplay

  • WINNER: Anora - Sean Baker

  • The Brutalist - Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

  • A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg

  • September 5 - Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David

  • The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

READ ALSO: Why Nigerians are ditching DSTV and embracing free alternatives

Best adapted screenplay

  • WINNER: Conclave - Peter Straughan

  • A Complete Unknown - Jay Cocks and James Mangold

  • Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

  • Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

  • Sing Sing - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original song

  • WINNER: El Mal - Emilia Pérez

  • Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late

  • Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez

  • Like A Bird - Sing Sing

  • The Journey - The Six Triple Eight

Best original score

  • WINNER: The Brutalist

  • Conclave

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Wicked

  • The Wild Robot

Best documentary feature

  • WINNER: No Other Land

  • Black Box Diaries

  • Porcelain War

  • Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

  • Sugarcane

Best costume design

  • WINNER: Wicked

  • Nosferatu

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

  • Gladiator II

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • WINNER: The Substance

  • A Different Man

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Nosferatu

  • Wicked

Best production design

  • WINNER: Wicked

  • The Brutalist

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Nosferatu

  • Conclave

Best sound

  • WINNER: Dune: Part Two

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Wicked

  • The Wild Robot

Best film editing

  • WINNER: Anora

  • The Brutalist

  • Conclave

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Wicked

Best Cinematography

  • WINNER: The Brutalist

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Maria

  • Nosferatu

Best visual effects

  • WINNER: Dune: Part Two

  • Alien: Romulus

  • Better Man

  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

  • Wicked

Best live-action short

  • WINNER: I'm Not a Robot

  • Anuja

  • The Last Ranger

  • A Lien

  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best animated short

  • WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress

  • Beautiful Men

  • Magic Candies

  • Wander to Wonder

  • Yuck!

Best documentary short

  • WINNER: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

  • Death by Numbers

  • I Am Ready, Warden

  • Incident

  • Instruments of a Beating Heart

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.

Next Article