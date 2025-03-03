Oscars 2025: The Full List of Nominees and Winners

The Oscars 2025 was unforgettable, packed with historic firsts, major upsets, and well-deserved wins.

With a year filled with groundbreaking performances, stunning cinematography, and compelling storytelling, the competition has been fiercer than ever.

This year’s nominees reflect a diverse mix of established industry veterans and rising stars, with major studios and independent films battling it out for the coveted golden statuettes.



From epic blockbusters and intimate dramas to critically acclaimed international films, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has recognised an exciting range of talent.

The Academy Awards which held in Los Angeles, with Anora scooping the most honours, while Conclave, The Brutalist, Wicked and Emilia Pérez also took prizes.

Here is the full list of winners.

Best picture

WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best actress