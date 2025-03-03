Oscars 2025: Award-winning films and where you can watch them

As the 97th Academy Awards round off, here is all you need to know about the award-winning films and where you can watch them.

The 97th Academy Awards celebrated a diverse array of films, with Anora leading the pack by securing five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. Other notable winners included The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez, and Dune: Part Two. Here's a closer look at these acclaimed films and where you can watch them: Anora Anora is a gripping drama by Sean Baker following a young Brooklyn stripper who unexpectedly finds herself entangled in the world of wealth and power after marrying son of a Russian oligarch.



What begins as a fairytale romance quickly spirals into a tense battle for survival. Mikey Madison delivers a stunning performance, making this one of the most talked-about films of the year. Anora emerged as the night's biggest winner, capturing five awards: Best Picture : A testament to its compelling narrative and cinematic excellence.

Best Director : Sean Baker's visionary storytelling earned him this accolade.

Best Actress : Mikey Madison's portrayal of a Brooklyn sex worker was both nuanced and powerful.

Best Original Screenplay : Baker's script intricately weaves themes of survival and resilience.

Best Film Editing: The film's pacing and structure were masterfully executed. Anora is currently available for streaming on Zee5 in India, with rental options on ZeePlex, Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Microsoft TV, Plex, and Spectrum TV .



It is also scheduled to arrive on JioHotstar in both English and Hindi on March 17, 2025. The Brutalist A historical drama, The Brutalist tells the story of László Tóth, a Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor, as he struggles to rebuild his life in post-war America.



Adrien Brody gives a career-defining performance, and the film’s stark cinematography and haunting score add to its emotional weight. This film garnered three Oscars: Best Actor : Adrien Brody 's portrayal of Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor László Tóth was deeply moving.

Best Cinematography : The film's visual composition captured the stark beauty of its settings.

Best Original Score: The music complemented the film's emotional depth. The Brutalist is currently screening on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Emilia Pérez A genre-blending musical crime drama, Emilia Pérez follows a high-powered lawyer who is recruited to help a feared Mexican cartel boss transition into the woman she has always wanted to be. With a compelling mix of crime, music, and identity politics, Jacques Audiard crafts a deeply unique and emotional narrative. Despite facing controversies, Emilia Pérez secured two awards: Best Supporting Actress : Zoe Saldaña's performance was both heartfelt and compelling.

Best Original Song: "El Mal" captivated audiences with its haunting melody. The film is in limited theatrical release and is anticipated to be available on major streaming platforms in the coming months.

Dune: Part Two Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi sequel continues the saga of Paul Atreides as he embraces his destiny among the Fremen while waging war against the oppressive forces of House Harkonnen. With breathtaking visuals, intense action, and deep political intrigue, Dune: Part Two elevates the franchise to new heights. The sci-fi epic continued its legacy with two technical awards: Best Sound : The film's auditory experience was immersive and groundbreaking.

Best Visual Effects: Stunning visuals brought the expansive universe to life. Dune: Part Two is currently available for streaming on major platforms such as HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

I'm Still Here A Brazilian drama, I'm Still Here delves into the life of a struggling artist who navigates personal and political turmoil in contemporary Brazil. The film is a poignant reflection on resilience and self-discovery, earning praise for its emotional depth and stunning cinematography. Representing Brazil, this film won Best International Feature: Best International Feature: The film's exploration of identity and resilience resonated globally. I'm Still Here is in limited theatrical release and will soon be available on Apple TV and Prime Video.



Flow An innovative animated film, Flow follows a lone animal navigating a post-apocalyptic world. Through its breathtaking animation and meditative storytelling, the film explores themes of survival, solitude, and the beauty of nature. This animated feature charmed audiences and critics alike: Best Animated Feature: The film's unique storytelling and animation style stood out. Flow is currently streaming on platforms like Disney+ and Netflix.

No Other Land This documentary illuminates the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the eyes of activists, civilians, and journalists. A raw and unflinching look at the cost of war, No Other Land is a powerful piece of resistance cinema. This documentary made a significant impact Best Documentary Feature: The film's powerful political statement resonated with audiences. No Other Land is available for streaming on platforms such as Netflix and Hulu. Wicked A dazzling adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, Wicked reimagines the untold story of the witches of Oz, focusing on the unlikely friendship between Elphaba ( Cynthia Erivo ) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) . With grand musical numbers and stunning visual effects, it’s a magical experience for fans of fantasy and theatre alike. The musical adaptation received accolades for its visual artistry: Best Costume Design : The costumes brought the magical world to life.

Best Production Design: The set designs were both intricate and enchanting. Wicked is currently showing in theatres nationwide, with streaming options to be announced.

The Substance A chilling body horror film, The Substance follows a woman who discovers a revolutionary beauty product that allows her to split into two versions of herself. As she embraces her newfound freedom, she soon realises the horrifying consequences of her transformation. A dark, thought-provoking exploration of identity and obsession. This film was recognised for its transformative artistry: Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The work elevated the film's narrative depth. The Substance is available for streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.