Nollywood movies to watch on Prime Video right now!

If you’re looking for some Nollywood movies to watch on Prime Video, here are a few to choose from.

In a surprising turn of events, news broke a few months ago that Prime Video is quietly exiting the Nigerian market, pulling back on local operations despite its efforts to expand Nollywood's global reach. This comes just two years after the streaming giant ramped up investments in African content, signing deals with Nigerian filmmakers and premiering exclusive Nollywood titles.

While this shift raises concerns about the future of locally produced content on the platform, one thing remains true; for now, some of the best Nollywood films are still available to stream on Prime Video. If you're a fan of compelling Nigerian storytelling, here are five Nollywood movies currently streaming on Prime Video that you should watch while you still can. 1. Soft Love (2024) A recent addition to Prime Video’s Nollywood catalogue, Soft Love is a heartfelt drama that explores love, ambition, and sacrifice. The film follows the journey of two lovers struggling to maintain their relationship in the face of unexpected challenges.



Packed with emotional depth, Soft Love captures the essence of modern romance, blending humour with real-life struggles.

2. Breath of Life (2023) Arguably one of Nollywood’s best films in recent years, Breath of Life is a deeply moving faith-based drama that tells the story of a former clergyman who rediscovers his purpose through an unexpected friendship. Starring Wale Ojo, Chimezie Imo, and Genoveva Umeh, this visually stunning and emotionally gripping film won Best Movie at the 2024 AMVCA, solidifying its place as a must-watch. Breath of Life is a shining example of the high-quality storytelling Nollywood is capable of; and a reminder of why platforms like Prime Video should continue investing in Nigerian cinema. READ ALSO: RMD expands his creative legacy with exclusive global deals for ‘Radio Voice’ and ‘Revelations’

3. The Trade (2023) If you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller, The Trade is your go-to film. Inspired by true events, this crime drama tells the story of a notorious kidnapper who evades capture for over a decade while terrorizing Nigeria.



Directed by Jade Osiberu (Gangs of Lagos), The Trade delivers intense performances, edge-of-your-seat suspense, and a storyline that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Nollywood crime dramas rarely get this much polish and detail, making it a must-watch before Prime Video’s local content library potentially shrinks.

4. Love in a Pandemic (2023) Romance lovers will enjoy Love in a Pandemic, a film that explores relationships amid the COVID-19 crisis. Starring Nancy Isime and Deyemi Okanlawon, the film highlights the complexities of love and connection during lockdown, showing how a chance encounter can turn into something meaningful.



With its mix of romance, drama, and social commentary, Love in a Pandemic is an engaging watch, especially for those who enjoy contemporary Nollywood love stories.