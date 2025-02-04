Nollywood movie, 'Something About The Briggs' grosses ₦22.5 million at the box office

Nollywood's latest family drama, Something About the Briggs, has begun on an impressive note grossing ₦22.5 million during its opening weekend.

Directed by Bukola Ogunsola , who also served as writer and producer, Something About the Briggs unpacks the complexities within the Briggs family, a wealthy yet fractured household navigating deep-seated marital and relational struggles. The film delivers a touching exploration of love, marriage, and forgiveness, themes that strike an emotional chord with audiences.

This impressive performance positions it as the second highest-grossing film of the weekend, underscoring its strong audience appeal.

The film boasts a remarkable ensemble cast, featuring acclaimed actors such as Stan Nze, Rita Dominic, Daniel Etim Effiong, Iyabo Ojo, Bukky Wright, Elma Mbadiwe, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Gloria Anozie, Norbert Young, and Ariyiike Owolagba.



Their compelling performances bring depth and authenticity to the story, enhancing its emotional impact.

Beyond its storytelling, Something About the Briggs enchants audiences with its striking visual presentation. Boasting over 150 custom-made costumes, the film weaves a rich tapestry of style and authenticity that enhances its emotional depth.



This meticulous attention to detail not only elevates its aesthetic appeal but also plays a key role in shaping its warm reception.

The film's robust box office performance reflects its strong reception among Nigerian cinema-goers. As it continues its theatrical run, Something About the Briggs is poised to attract even more viewers, potentially climbing higher in box office rankings.



Its success not only highlights the film's quality but also signifies a positive trajectory for Nollywood productions in 2025.

Distributed by FilmOne, Something About the Briggs is currently showing in cinemas nationwide. For those seeking a compelling narrative enriched with stellar performances and high production values, this film is a must-watch.



