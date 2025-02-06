Nollywood mourns as veteran actor Columbus Irisoanga passes away

The Nigerian film industry has lost another of its veteran performers, Columbus Irisoanga, fondly known as ‘Igbudu’ following his unforgettable role in the 2001 Nollywood classic Isakaba.

His passing was announced by actress and politician Hilda Dokubo , who expressed her deep sorrow over his death in an emotional Instagram post.

“Our uncle Coli @colu_mbusirisoanga has gone to be with the Lord. Ikoli eh dein na mu. There can’t be a shortage of Angels in heaven that the few here are called home like this na! This one is heavy on Uniport, Rivers State, Nollywood,” Dokubo wrote.

Irisoanga’s death is a significant loss not just for Nollywood but also for the academic community. He was a respected senior lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), where he earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD degrees.

Over the years, he nurtured and mentored many students who have gone on to become industry

professionals.



READ ALSO: These kinds of people can never make good filmmakers

A Legacy in Nollywood

Columbus Irisoanga made a lasting mark on Nollywood with his compelling performances, particularly in epic films and traditional roles. His portrayal of Igbudu, the formidable chief priest in Isakaba, cemented his place as one of the industry’s respected character actors. With a commanding presence and a deep understanding of dramatic storytelling, he brought authenticity to every role he played.