Nollywood actors need a reality check (OPINION)

Let’s talk about something that needs to be said over and over again; actors should never, under any circumstances, look down on crew members. Ever.

Time and time again, we hear stories of actors treating crew members like dirt, acting like they’re some sort of untouchable gods on set. Why? Because they think they’ve “made it.” Recently, Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia called out her colleague, Frederick Leonard, for allegedly mistreating a crew member. According to her, he not only disrespected a script supervisor by using her dress to wipe his sweat (yes, you read that right) but also demanded that she be removed from the set simply because she protested.

If this is indeed true, what kind of behaviour is that? Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. We’ve heard countless stories of actors shouting at makeup artists, berating production assistants, and outright humiliating people who are simply doing their jobs.



Some don’t even acknowledge the crew’s existence unless they need something. The same people who make them look good, ensure their sound is crisp, set up their lighting, and create the magic that brings the final product to life; those are the people they choose to disrespect.

The irony of it all What’s truly laughable (and sad) is that many of these actors weren’t always stars. They were once struggling, auditioning, and hoping for a break. They were once at the bottom, hustling just like everyone else. So how do they suddenly forget?



How does someone who once faced rejection, hardship, and long, unpaid hours on set suddenly turn into a nightmare for the very people making their job easier? Being an actor doesn’t make you superior to anyone. The crew works just as hard, if not harder. A film set is a machine and every cog matters. Remove the director, the cinematographer, the sound guy, or even the script supervisor, and let’s see how far the “superstar” gets.



READ ALSO: Social media reacts to Etinosa Idemudia calling out Frederick Leonard

This needs to stop

The worst part? Many people in the industry see this kind of behaviour and say nothing. It has been normalized. Crew members don’t speak up because they don’t want to be blacklisted.



Other actors stay quiet because they don’t want drama. Directors let things slide because they fear losing their lead actors. But at what cost? A toxic work environment doesn’t just affect morale; it affects the quality of the work. An actor who mistreats the crew might still give a great performance, but that negativity seeps into the production. People start working with resentment rather than passion. That’s not how great films are made.

Call it out, always. We’re here for it.