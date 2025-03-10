New Movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March

Netflix is keeping things exciting this March with an intriguing mix of comedy specials, gripping thrillers, heartwarming dramas, and action-packed movies and shows.

Netflix is kicking off March with a diverse lineup of movies and TV series that cater to every kind of viewer. This month’s highlights include The Electric State, a visually stunning sci-fi film from the Russo Brothers, and Venom: The Last Dance, the much-anticipated final chapter in the Venom franchise.



Comedy lovers can look forward to Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, while drama enthusiasts will be drawn to The Life List, an inspiring journey of self-discovery. Meanwhile, Shonda Rhimes’ The Residence promises an addictive mix of political intrigue and crime-solving. So, whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming coming-of-age story, a gripping crime thriller, or a dark psychological drama, March’s new releases will keep you entertained. Here’s a detailed look at all the exciting movies and shows coming to Netflix this month. 1. Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney – March 13 John Mulaney is back with his latest stand-up special, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. The comedian, known for his sharp wit and storytelling style, delivers another round of hilarious observations about life, relationships, and the absurdities of modern society. If you loved Baby J and Kid Gorgeous, you won’t want to miss this one.

2. Adolescence – March 13 This coming-of-age drama follows a group of teenagers navigating the complexities of growing up. Adolescence dives deep into friendships, heartbreak, and self-discovery, offering a raw and emotional look at the struggles and triumphs of youth.



The series follows a 13-year-old who is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?

3. The Electric State – March 14 Directed by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame), The Electric State is a highly anticipated sci-fi adventure starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan.



Based on Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel, the film follows a young girl and her robotic companion as they journey through a futuristic America in search of her missing brother.



With stunning visuals and an emotional core, this is set to be one of the biggest Netflix releases of the year.

4. The Residence – March 20 If you love mystery thrillers, The Residence is about to become your next obsession. Created by Shonda Rhimes ( Bridgerton , Scandal), this White House-set murder mystery unravels secrets, scandals, and power plays like never before.



When a shocking crime takes place at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, an investigator must piece together the puzzle before it’s too late. Expect drama, twists, and Rhimes’ signature storytelling style.

READ ALSO: Why Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love in Every Word’ and Bam Bam’s performance are trending 5. Wolf King – March 20 Wolf King is a dark and intense crime thriller that follows a ruthless underworld leader as he tries to secure his empire. Betrayals, power struggles, and high-stakes action make this one to watch.



With a gripping narrative and stellar performances, this promises to be a must-watch for fans of crime dramas like Breaking Bad and Peaky Blinders.

6. Baby Farm – March 21 A chilling psychological thriller , Baby Farm explores the dark side of surrogacy and the commodification of childbirth. This gripping limited series delves into a subject that has haunted our society for years.



How far will you go to get the baby of your dreams? A twisted thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat! A secretive baby-selling operation, and the horrors are beyond imagination. This disturbing yet captivating series will keep you on the edge of your seat.

7. The Life List – March 28 Based on Lori Nelson Spielman’s bestselling novel, The Life List is an inspiring drama about a woman who embarks on a journey to fulfil her late mother’s bucket list.



As she takes on new challenges and confronts her past, she finds herself rediscovering love, ambition, and purpose. It’s the perfect feel-good film to round out the month.