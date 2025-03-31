Pulse logo
Must-Watch Africa Magic series to relax with this holiday

31 March 2025 at 22:25
Unwind with these Africa Magic Original series this holiday [Africa Magic]

If you’re looking for engaging drama, gripping twists, and binge-worthy entertainment this holiday, Africa Magic has you covered. 

The holiday season is finally here, but not for long. It is a time to slow down, relax, and indulge in some well-deserved entertainment. 

So, whether you’re spending time with family, catching up with friends, or just enjoying some solo downtime, nothing beats unwinding with a great TV series. 

And if you’re a fan of African storytelling, drama, and compelling characters, Africa Magic has got you covered with a lineup of original series that will keep you entertained all season long.

1. The Yard – A battle for power and redemption

At a chaotic bus park, Chief Odafe rules with an iron fist, but his son, Odafe Junior, wants change. When he joins forces with a determined driver, Tega, to overthrow his father, an intense power struggle begins. 

But power has a way of corrupting even the best intentions. Will the revolution succeed, or will history repeat itself? Watch The Yard on Africa Magic Showcase.

2. The Good Shepherd – Faith, corruption, and tough choices

A young pastor, Ava, is torn between his faith and survival when a powerful businessman offers him a deal that could change everything. 

With high stakes, moral dilemmas, and secrets lurking in the shadows, The Good Shepherd is a gripping three-part series you don’t want to miss.

3. Our Husband – Betrayal, secrets, and unexpected alliances

A woman’s life is turned upside down when she discovers her husband’s affair, only for him to suddenly drop dead, leaving her to deal with his mistress and a scandal that could destroy them both. Forced to navigate shocking secrets and unwanted alliances, these women must find a way to survive. 

4. Wings – Love, lies, and high-stakes business

In Wings, an investigative journalist, Deino, finds herself caught in a whirlwind romance with Yani, a charming airline executive. 

But beneath the surface of their love story lies a world of corporate intrigue, power struggles, and secrets that could send everything crashing down. 

Will love survive the truth? Find out when Wings premieres on April 3 at 8:30 PM on Africa Magic Showcase.

This holiday, sit back, relax, and indulge in these captivating Africa Magic originals. Whether it’s romance, betrayal, or power struggles, there’s something for everyone!

