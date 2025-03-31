Must-Watch Africa Magic series to relax with this holiday

If you’re looking for engaging drama, gripping twists, and binge-worthy entertainment this holiday, Africa Magic has you covered.

The holiday season is finally here, but not for long. It is a time to slow down, relax, and indulge in some well-deserved entertainment.

So, whether you’re spending time with family, catching up with friends, or just enjoying some solo downtime, nothing beats unwinding with a great TV series.

And if you’re a fan of African storytelling, drama, and compelling characters, Africa Magic has got you covered with a lineup of original series that will keep you entertained all season long.

1. The Yard – A battle for power and redemption

At a chaotic bus park, Chief Odafe rules with an iron fist, but his son, Odafe Junior, wants change. When he joins forces with a determined driver, Tega, to overthrow his father, an intense power struggle begins.