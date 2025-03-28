Mo Abudu’s Cinematic Legacy: 10 must-see movies from EbonyLife Films

A powerhouse in African cinema, Abudu has redefined storytelling through her production company, EbonyLife Films, creating films that blend African narratives with global appeal.

From heartwarming romances to gripping dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies, Abudu’s productions have played a pivotal role in shaping modern Nollywood. Her journey began with the critically acclaimed Fifty, a film that established EbonyLife’s reputation for high-quality storytelling. Over the years, she has pushed boundaries, introducing audiences to fresh narratives, unforgettable characters, and a distinctive cinematic style. Beyond entertainment, Abudu’s films often explore themes of love, power, ambition, and societal dynamics, resonating with audiences across Africa and beyond. As we look back on her contributions to Nollywood, here’s a curated list of the 10 best movies produced by Mo Abudu, films that have left a lasting mark on the industry and continue to captivate audiences worldwide. 10. Your Excellency (2019) Political ambition meets satire in this hilarious film about Chief Olalekan Ajadi (Akin Lewis), a wealthy businessman and perpetual presidential hopeful who idolizes Donald Trump.



Despite repeated election failures, he refuses to back down, riding the wave of social media popularity into the race once again. With sharp humor and political jabs that feel eerily familiar, Your Excellency offers a refreshing take on Nigerian politics. If you’re up for a lighthearted yet clever comedy, this one’s a must-watch. The film is directed by Funke Akindele.

9. A Sunday Affair (2023) Directed by Walter Banger, this gripping romantic drama explores love, friendship, and betrayal as two lifelong best friends, Toyin (Dakore Egbuson-Akande) and Uche (Nse Ikpe-Etim), fall for the same man, Sunday (Oris Erhuero). Their tight-knit bond is put to the ultimate test as emotions spiral out of control. While A Sunday Affair doesn’t always reach the dramatic peaks it aims for, its mature storytelling and strong performances make it a compelling watch for fans of heartfelt romance.

8. Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke (2022)

Chief Daddy left off, this sequel dives back into the chaotic family feud over the late billionaire's fortune. Just when the battle couldn't get any messier, a mysterious newcomer, Laila (Rahama Sadau), enters the scene, stirring up even more drama. Though Chief Daddy 2 received mixed reviews, it delivers on its promise of outrageous family antics and over-the-top extravagance. This might be worth watching if you enjoy Nollywood films where wealth and power fuel the tension.

7. Chief Daddy (2018) With a star-studded cast including Falz , Joke Silva, and the late Rachel Oniga, Chief Daddy tells the story of a billionaire’s sudden death, leaving his large and dysfunctional family scrambling for a piece of his fortune.



What follows is a whirlwind of deception, entitlement, and laugh-out-loud chaos. While the story follows a familiar Nollywood trope of inheritance battles, its humor and dynamic ensemble cast make it a standout in the genre.



If you’re in the mood for a fun, drama-filled comedy, this one won’t disappoint.

6. The Wedding Party 2 (2017) After the massive success of The Wedding Party, this sequel shifts the focus to Nonso (Enyinna Nwigwe), who finds himself in an unexpected romance with Deardre (Daniella Down), one of the bridesmaids from his brother’s wedding. A casual dinner date takes an unexpected turn when Nonso accidentally proposes, igniting family drama and cultural clashes. With stunning Dubai visuals, comedic misunderstandings, and lavish celebrations, The Wedding Party 2 keeps the feel-good energy of the original alive.

5. Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Bringing Wole Soyinka’s classic play Death and the King’s Horseman to the screen, this historical drama immerses viewers in the gripping tale of Elesin Oba, a Yoruba horseman bound by sacred duty to sacrifice himself upon his king’s passing. But when British colonial officials interfere, the clash of tradition and foreign rule leads to devastating consequences. With breathtaking cinematography, rich cultural storytelling, and powerhouse performances, Elesin Oba is a must-watch for lovers of historical epics and thought-provoking narratives.

4. Òlòtūré (2019) Few Nollywood films pack a punch quite like Òlòtūré . Sharon Ooja-Nwoke stars as an ambitious journalist who goes undercover to expose a human trafficking syndicate, only to find herself ensnared in the dark and brutal world she’s trying to reveal. More than just a crime drama, Òlòtūré shines a harsh light on the horrors of human trafficking, making it both a gripping watch and a sobering reality check.

3. Fifty (2015) Set against the lavish backdrop of Lagos, Fifty follows four successful women navigating love, ambition, and societal expectations as they approach a major milestone: turning 50. From strained marriages to hidden affairs, their lives are anything but predictable. With stunning cinematography, a captivating soundtrack, and stellar performances from Ireti Doyle , Nse Ikpe-Etim, Omoni Oboli, and Dakore Egbuson Akande, this film is a stylish and sophisticated portrayal of love and resilience.

2. The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017) Returning home after years in London, a passionate chef ( Zainab Balogun ) dreams of revitalising her family’s struggling hotel. But her plans take an unexpected turn when she falls for a businessman (Kenneth Okoli), the very man her parents are secretly planning to sell the hotel to. A charming and feel-good rom-com, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel is the perfect pick for those craving a sweet, lighthearted love story.