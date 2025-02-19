Mercy Aigbe’s ‘Ada Omo Daddy’ is coming to Netflix this February

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe is set to make waves with her latest production, Ada Omo Daddy," which will premiere on Netflix this Friday, February 21, 2025.

This release marks a significant milestone in Aigbe's career, bringing her unique storytelling to a global audience. Ada Omo Daddy is a family-oriented comedy-drama that delves into themes of identity, family secrets, and the complexities of love.



The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Nollywood veterans such as Sola Sobowale , Charles Okafor, and Chiwetalu Agu. Aigbe not only produced the film but also took on the role of the older Moturanyo, showcasing her versatility both behind and in front of the camera. Since its initial release in 2023, Ada Omo Daddy has garnered positive reviews for its engaging storyline and stellar performances.

The film was highlighted among the top ten movies for the 2023 festive season by Premium Times, underscoring its appeal to a wide audience. Critics have lauded the film for its authentic portrayal of Nigerian family dynamics and its seamless blend of humour and drama.



Mercy Aigbe has established herself as a formidable force in the Nigerian film industry. With a career spanning over two decades, she is renowned for her roles in Yoruba-language films and has expanded her repertoire to include English-language productions, thereby reaching a broader audience. The debut of Ada Omo Daddy on Netflix signifies a pivotal moment for Nollywood, as it continues to gain international recognition.