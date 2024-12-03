Meet these Veteran Actors in Nollywood

If you’re a fan of Nollywood, then you’ve probably heard of the icons who built this cinematic empire from the ground up.

These are the actors who made us laugh until we cried, gasp in suspense, and sometimes question life choices with their dramatic performances. From their iconic roles to their unforgettable lines, Nollywood’s veteran actors are the reason we’re all glued to our screens.

You see, Nollywood didn’t just spring up out of nowhere. Nope. It was crafted, fine-tuned, and supercharged by the talents of these seasoned pros who decided to take a little bit of stage magic, a dollop of TV drama, and a sprinkle of Nigerian culture to create the movies we can’t stop watching. Imagine watching a Nollywood movie without the iconic voice of Pete Edochie saying something deeply profound. Or picture a "Mama G" movie without Patience Ozokwor unleashing her special brand of crazy and witchery.

So, buckle up, and join us on a journey as we take a fun dive into the world of Nollywood’s veteran actors.

Pete Edochie – The King of Proverbs

And That Voice, My God! If you’ve never heard Pete Edochie’s voice, have you really even lived? Maybe you have but under a rock. The man has the kind of voice that can either make you listen closely, or scare you out of your seat. No one delivers profound African proverbs as he does. Pete Edochie doesn’t just play kings in Nollywood, his regal presence and acting prowess make him one of Nollywood’s most beloved and respected actors. He’s Nollywood royalty, and we’re just lucky to be in his kingdom. His most recent work is Genieve Nnaji’s Netflix feature, Lion Heart.

Kanayo O. Kanayo

There’s no role Kanayo O. Kanayo can’t pull off. Whether it’s playing the beloved uncle, the strict father, or the most terrifying ritualist in Nollywood history, Kanayo’s got it covered. And let’s not forget that he’s a lawyer in real life. So when he’s delivering those iconic Nollywood lines, you know there’s some serious wisdom behind them. Kanayo is a true Nollywood all-rounder. His range is so vast, he can play a priest today, a businessman tomorrow, and a ritualist the next day and you'll believe every single role. Some of his recent works include Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story, and Living In Bondage: Breaking Free

Nkem Owoh

Known for his comedic genius, Nkem Owoh (aka Osuofia) has made us laugh until we couldn’t breathe and yet, he can pull off a heart-wrenching drama like nobody’s business. One minute, he’s making us giggle in Osuofia in London, and the next, he’s making us tear up in Obara’m. Nkem Owoh is often credited with bringing a unique comic flair to Nollywood, but don’t be fooled by his humour, he can flip the switch and deliver some serious drama and words of wisdom. His recent works include Lion Heart, Chief Daddy, and My Village People.

Olu Jacobs

Olu Jacobs is one of Nollywood’s true legends, and honestly, if you haven’t watched him perform yet, have you really watched Nollywood? Whether playing a military officer, a patriarch, or a wise elder, Olu Jacobs' sheer presence on screen makes everything he does cinematic gold. He’s been around for decades and continues to shine, proving that age really is just a number when it comes to talent. Jacobs has also worked in theatre, television, and film for years. Although he has been off the scene for a bit, his recent works include Oloibiri and The Royal Hibiscus Hotel

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD)