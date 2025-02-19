Makemation: Africa’s first AI-themed feature film set to redefine Nollywood

Nollywood’s first AI film, Makemation directed by Michael Ama Psalmist will debut in Nigerian cinemas in April 2025.

A bold and groundbreaking project, Makemation is more than just a movie; it’s a movement at the intersection of technology, storytelling, and social impact. With teaser screenings already making waves at prestigious international events, including the 2024 Global AI Summit in Riyadh, Kenya Innovation Week, and an exclusive screening at the U.S. Consul General’s residence in Lagos; anticipation for the film is at an all-time high.



As the world gears up for the Global Inclusivity and AI Africa Conference, Makemation is positioning Nollywood at the forefront of global discussions on AI and digital transformation. Now, Nigerian audiences will be the first to experience the full cinematic debut when Makemation premieres in Lagos on April 18, 2025, before expanding to cinemas across Africa, the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East in May 2025.

A first-of-its-kind Nollywood film At its core, Makemation is a coming-of-age family drama that blends pop culture, AI, and research into a thought-provoking and entertaining masterpiece.



The film tells the inspiring story of a brilliant but underprivileged teenage girl who uses her intellect and determination to navigate the challenges of her world; a reflection of how young Africans today are leveraging technology to solve real-world problems. Produced by a team of young, dynamic creatives, many in their 20s and 30s, the film doesn’t just entertain, it educates and sparks critical conversations.



Key themes explored include STEM education, digital skills and financial literacy, gender equality and inclusivity, and AI-driven healthcare solutions.