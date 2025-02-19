Makemation: Africa’s first AI-themed feature film set to redefine Nollywood

Nollywood’s first AI film, Makemation directed by Michael Ama Psalmist will debut in Nigerian cinemas in April 2025.
A bold and groundbreaking project, Makemation is more than just a movie; it’s a movement at the intersection of technology, storytelling, and social impact.
With teaser screenings already making waves at prestigious international events, including the 2024 Global AI Summit in Riyadh, Kenya Innovation Week, and an exclusive screening at the U.S. Consul General’s residence in Lagos; anticipation for the film is at an all-time high.
As the world gears up for the Global Inclusivity and AI Africa Conference, Makemation is positioning Nollywood at the forefront of global discussions on AI and digital transformation.
Now, Nigerian audiences will be the first to experience the full cinematic debut when Makemation premieres in Lagos on April 18, 2025, before expanding to cinemas across Africa, the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East in May 2025.
A first-of-its-kind Nollywood film
At its core, Makemation is a coming-of-age family drama that blends pop culture, AI, and research into a thought-provoking and entertaining masterpiece.
The film tells the inspiring story of a brilliant but underprivileged teenage girl who uses her intellect and determination to navigate the challenges of her world; a reflection of how young Africans today are leveraging technology to solve real-world problems.
Produced by a team of young, dynamic creatives, many in their 20s and 30s, the film doesn’t just entertain, it educates and sparks critical conversations.
Key themes explored include STEM education, digital skills and financial literacy, gender equality and inclusivity, and AI-driven healthcare solutions.
By weaving these themes into an engaging story, Makemation serves as a powerful tool for technology literacy, helping audiences understand AI’s potential impact on everyday life.
With Nollywood being the second-largest film industry by volume, embracing AI in filmmaking could revolutionize its production model, making films more technically advanced and efficient.
While the exact details of AI’s integration in Makemation remain under wraps, industry insiders speculate that elements like AI-driven scriptwriting, digital de-aging, and CGI enhancements could be part of the mix.
Despite global debates over AI replacing traditional jobs, Makemation sees AI as an opportunity; one that can create new roles in Nollywood, including AI specialists and machine learning engineers who can blend technology with storytelling.
Directed by Michael ‘AMA PSALMIST’ Akinrogunde, an award-winning young filmmaker, Makemation brings together an eclectic mix of Nollywood stars, tech experts, public officials, and emerging social media talents.
The stellar cast includes Tomi Ojo, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Shaffy Bello, Ibrahim Chatta, and Chioma Chukwuka. With exclusive distribution handled by Nile Entertainment, led by film entrepreneur Moses Babatope, Makemation is set to become a must-watch global blockbuster.