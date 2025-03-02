Iain Armitage: Movies and TV Shows 

Iain Armitage might be young, but he has already made a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s most promising child actors.

Best known for his role as the genius Sheldon Cooper in Armitage has also appeared in several movies and TV shows that highlight his versatility and undeniable charm. From drama to comedy, his performances have caYoung Sheldon, captivated audiences worldwide. Let’s take a look at some of the most notable movies and TV shows he has starred in. 1. Young Sheldon (2017–2024) – His breakout role Without a doubt, Young Sheldon is the role that catapulted Iain Armitage to stardom. Playing the younger version of Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory , Armitage perfectly captures the quirks, intelligence, and social awkwardness of the character. His portrayal is both hilarious and heartwarming, showing a more vulnerable side of Sheldon that fans didn’t get to see in TBBT. Over seven seasons, Armitage has evolved in the role, taking Sheldon from a precocious 9-year-old to a young college student navigating life beyond Texas. His performance has earned him critical acclaim, proving that he has the acting chops to carry a show on his shoulders.

2. Big Little Lies (2017–2019) Before Young Sheldon, Armitage had already impressed audiences with his role in HBO’s Big Little Lies. Starring alongside Hollywood heavyweights like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley, Armitage played Ziggy Chapman, the son of Shailene’s character, Jane. Despite being surrounded by A-list talent, Armitage held his own, delivering an emotionally rich performance as a boy caught in a web of adult conflicts and secrets. His portrayal was praised for its depth and realism, proving that he could take on serious, dramatic roles.

3. PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021) Armitage also lent his voice to the hit animated movie PAW Patrol: The Movie. He played the role of Chase, the brave police pup who leads the team on an action-packed rescue mission. While the role was different from his usual on-screen performances, Armitage brought energy and excitement to the character, making Chase a lovable hero for kids around the world. His involvement in this blockbuster animated film further solidified his status as a rising young star.

4. Scoob! (2020) Armitage also joined the world of Scooby-Doo by voicing young Shaggy in Scoob!, a modern-day animated adaptation of the classic mystery series. He did a fantastic job capturing the playful and goofy essence of Shaggy as a kid, making the character even more endearing. This role showcased his ability to bring animated characters to life with just his voice, adding yet another skill to his growing list of talents.



