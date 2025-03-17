‘I don’t know any other way to exist outside of the creative space’- Olumide Oworu

Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu has expressed his deep passion for creativity, stating that he couldn’t imagine existing in any other way.

For years, Olumide Oworu was best known as Tari on The Johnsons, charming Nigerian audiences with his boy-next-door appeal. But now, the actor is stepping into a new phase of his career, one filled with unexpected roles, creative risks, and even a long-awaited music project. In this exclusive chat, Oworu opens up about life after The Johnsons, his political controversy, and why he believes Gen Zs are changing Nigeria’s future. Moving on from a long-running TV role is never easy, but for Oworu, it has been nothing short of exhilarating. “It's been eventful. I am just thankful for growth really. I know for sure that I'm entering the next phase of my career and it's just very exciting getting to play different types of characters that are very different from what I've been used to. So I'm growing in real life. The characters I'm playing on-screen are growing as well. So, I’m enjoying the process,” he said.

From playing lovable Tari to exploring more complex characters, Oworu is determined to expand his range and make his mark beyond sitcom television. While Oworu is best known for his work in entertainment, he briefly ventured into politics in 2023, running for office under the Labour Party. However, the election period was marred by controversy, with speculation about whether he was even on the ballot. “So what had happened really was, the list of candidates just wasn't updated on the INEC portal. Right. And we were in court, you know, to that effect. We had multiple court judgments, mandating INEC to upload, whether electronically or manually, but they just didn't do that. So, it then appeared as if I wasn't the candidate for the party because if my name was there… But as you know, of course, like everybody knows, it's the name of the party on the ballot, not the candidate. In terms of where the politics in Nigeria is right now, things can still change last minute. And we all know that election materials are printed way before the election,” he stated.