Here are some movies you should see this weekend

The weekend is here, and what better way to unwind than with a great movie?
With cinemas buzzing with fresh releases and streaming platforms offering new titles, you won’t have to look far to find the perfect film to match your weekend vibe.
Whether you're in the mood for superhero exploits, romantic tales, or dramatic narratives, this weekend's movie selection offers something for everyone.
Grab your tickets or set up your streaming devices, and immerse yourself in these experiences.
1. Captain America: Brave New World
The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands with Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America.
Directed by Julius Onah, this instalment delves into Wilson's challenges as he embraces his new role. The film hit theatres on February 14, 2025, and continues to draw audiences with its compelling narrative and action sequences. Catch it in cinemas nationwide.
2. Summer Rain
Summer Rain is a poignant drama that explores themes of love, loss, and redemption. While specific plot details are under wraps, the film has garnered attention for its emotive storytelling and stellar performances.
Now showing in select cinemas, it's a perfect pick for those seeking a thought-provoking experience.
3. Reel Love
For fans of romantic comedies, Reel Love offers a delightful escape. The story centres around Tomide, a social media influencer, and Rachel, an entrepreneur, whose first meeting is anything but friendly.
They start as total enemies, but with a crazy idea from Tomide’s fiancee, Imani they end up pretending to be a couple to boost Tomide’s online fame.
4. Love Lockdown
Love Lockdown presents a unique take on relationships in the digital age. The plot follows a couple navigating the complexities of love and trust during a citywide lockdown.
Its timely narrative resonates with contemporary audiences, making it a relevant and engaging watch. Screening in cinemas near you.
5. Ada Omo Daddy
Nollywood brings Ada Omo Daddy, a family-oriented comedy-drama that delves into paternity secrets unveiled during a traditional wedding ceremony.
Directed by Akay Mason and Adebayo Tijani, and co-produced by Mercy Aigbe, the film features a stellar cast including Charles Okafor, Sola Sobowale, and Omowumi Dada. Originally released in theatres on December 15, 2023, the movie is now available for streaming on Netflix and Circuitstreams as of February 21, 2025.
6. Blackout
Blackout is a psychological thriller starring Blossom Chukwujekwu, Padita Agu, and Gideon Okeke. A woman wakes up in a life she doesn’t remember, with a husband and two kids. But when she starts piecing the truth together, she realizes she's been under a spell for five years. It is currently playing in cinemas.