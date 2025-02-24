Filmhouse Group collaborates With AFRIFF, University for the Creative Arts to shape the future of creative talent 

The Filmhouse Group, in partnership with the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and University for the Creative Arts (UCA), has launched an initiative to equip secondary schools and university students with industry knowledge and hands-on experience in the creative sector.

The five-day program, led by AFRIFF , aims to introduce students to career opportunities in the creative industry through interactive sessions with leading professionals. Industry experts including Chioma Ude, Founder of AFRIFF, Ladun Awobokun , Chief Content Officer at FilmOne Entertainment & Filmhouse Group; and Marshall Michelle, Program Director for Fashion Image & Fashion Photography at UCA; will share key insights. The sessions will focus on creative industry career pathways, including fashion, animation, and film.

A key highlight to expect is the fireside chat on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, featuring Chioma Ude and Ladun Awobokun. Themed “The Business of Film,” the conversation will explore the intersection of creativity and commerce, providing students with insights into industry trends and professional opportunities.

In addition to the collaboration between AFRIFF, Filmhouse Group, and UCA, AFRIFF has also partnered with the Lagos State Government to drive youth empowerment and skills development further.



This initiative is part of Lagos State's broader strategy to harness the potential of its youthful population, particularly in response to the economic and cultural opportunities presented by the annual "Detty December" tourist season.

By equipping young people with the tools and knowledge needed to profit from the influx of tourism, this partnership aims to cultivate a new generation of skilled professionals in the creative sector.



The training program will provide participants with practical skills in film, animation, fashion, and related industries, enhancing their ability to thrive in the fast-growing entertainment market and contribute to the economic growth of Lagos State.

Speaking on the partnership, CEO of Filmhouse Group, Kene Okwuosa emphasized the importance of nurturing future talents, stating



“Sustaining the Nigerian entertainment industry requires investing in the next generation of creatives. At Filmhouse, we are committed to equipping young talents with the skill, knowledge, and network they need to thrive. This initiative reflects our vision to develop Africa’s creative sector and foster long-term industry growth."



Similarly, Chioma Ude, Founder of AFRIFF, highlighted the collaboration’s impact denoting, "AFRIFF has always been dedicated to talent development. Partnering with Filmhouse Group and UCA strengthens our mission of providing young creatives with access to world-class education, mentorship, and industry exposure early on."

Both firms remain committed to fostering the expansion of Nigeria’s creative sector by bridging the gap between education, talent development, and industry opportunities.



Through strategic partnerships like this, the firm continues to provide valuable resources that drive innovation, cultivate new talent, and position the creative industry for sustainable growth.