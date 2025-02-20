Cynthia Erivo to play Jesus in Hollywood Bowl’s Production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Hollywood star, Cynthia Erivo is set to play Jesus in a Hollywood Bowl Production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Fresh off portraying Elphaba in Wicked , the Oscar-nominated actress and Tony Award winner is set to play Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl’s upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar. The highly anticipated staging will run for three nights, from Friday, August 1, to Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the iconic Los Angeles amphitheatre.

This casting marks a groundbreaking moment for the legendary rock opera, as Erivo becomes one of the few women to take on the role of Jesus in a major production. Known for her powerful vocals and commanding stage presence, she is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the character, adding new layers to the timeless narrative.

Originally released as a concept album before making its Broadway debut in 1971, Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock-infused retelling of the final days of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The musical delves into the emotional and political turmoil surrounding Jesus, his followers, and the Roman Empire, exploring themes of faith, betrayal, and destiny.

The Hollywood Bowl production will stay true to the rock opera’s electrifying roots, featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary score and Tim Rice’s iconic lyrics.



Tony Award-winning choreographer and director Sergio Trujillo will helm the production, with musical direction and conducting by fellow Tony winner Stephen Oremus. The show is cast by The Telsey Office and produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt.

Audiences can expect to hear the musical’s most beloved songs, including Superstar, Gethsemane, and I Don’t Know How to Love Him, all performed with a contemporary edge and a star-studded ensemble yet to be announced.

With Erivo leading the charge, Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about theatrical events of the year. Whether you're a longtime fan of the musical or discovering it for the first time, this fresh take on the classic promises an unforgettable experience.