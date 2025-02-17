‘Conclave’ and ‘The Brutalist’ dominate at the 2025 BAFTA film awards

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards held at London’s Royal Festival Hall witnessed a lot of wins including 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' which emerged as the biggest winners.
The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards delivered an exciting night of celebration, surprises, and cinematic excellence at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
Conclave and The Brutalist emerged as the evening’s biggest winners, each securing four prestigious awards and solidifying their dominance in the industry.
Edward Berger’s Conclave, a gripping political thriller, took home Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing, reinforcing its status as a major player this awards season.
Meanwhile, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, a visually stunning drama about the struggles of an immigrant architect, earned accolades for Best Director, Best Actor (Adrien Brody), Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score; making it one of the most decorated films of the night.
Among the standout individual winners, Mikey Madison took home the Leading Actress award for her performance in Anora, while Adrien Brody's gripping portrayal in The Brutalist earned him the Leading Actor title.
Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez, and Kieran Culkin secured Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain.
One of the night’s most emotional moments came when legendary actor Warwick Davis was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship, recognizing his decades of contributions to the film industry.
Meanwhile, British charity MediCinema, which provides movie experiences for patients in NHS hospitals, received the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two took home key technical awards, including Best Sound and Best Special Visual Effects, while Wicked impressed with its Costume Design and Production Design wins.
In the animated category, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl triumphed in both Best Animated Film and Best Children’s and Family Film, proving that the beloved claymation duo still has a firm place in the hearts of audiences.
Below is the full list of winners:
Best Film
Conclave
Nominated: Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British Film
Conclave
Nominated: Bird, Blitz, Gladiator II, Hard Truths, Kneecap, Lee, Love Lies Bleeding, The Outrun, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Leading Actress
Mikey Madison – Anora
Nominated: Cynthia Erivo – Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths, Demi Moore – The Substance, Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun
Leading Actor
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Nominated: Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo – Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes – Conclave, Hugh Grant – Heretic, Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Nominated: Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez, Ariana Grande – Wicked, Felicity Jones – The Brutalist, Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl, Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Nominated: Yura Borisov – Anora, Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing, Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown, Guy Pearce – The Brutalist, Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Best Director
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Nominated: Sean Baker – Anora, Edward Berger – Conclave, Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two, Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez, Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
BAFTA Fellowship
Warwick Davis
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Kneecap
Nominated: Hoard, Monkey Man, Santosh, Sister Midnight
Best Film Not in the English Language
Emilia Pérez
Nominated: All We Imagine As Light, I’m Still Here, Kneecap, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
MediCinema
Best Documentary
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Nominated: Black Box Diaries, Daughters, No Other Land, Will & Harper
Best Animated Film
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Nominated: Flow, Inside Out 2, The Wild Robot
Best Children’s and Family Film
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Nominated: Flow, Kensuke’s Kingdom, The Wild Robot
Best Original Screenplay
A Real Pain
Nominated: Anora, The Brutalist, Kneecap, The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
Conclave
Nominated: A Complete Unknown, Emilia Pérez, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing
EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (Voted by the Public)
David Jonsson
Nominated: Marisa Abela, Jharrel Jerome, Mikey Madison, Nabhaan Rizwan
Best Original Score
The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg
Nominated: Conclave – Volker Bertelmann, Emilia Pérez – Camille, Clément Ducol, Nosferatu – Robin Carolan, The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers
Best Casting
Anora
Nominated: The Apprentice, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Kneecap
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Nominated: Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Nosferatu
Best Costume Design
Wicked
Nominated: Blitz, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Nosferatu
Best Editing
Conclave
Nominated: Anora, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Kneecap
Best Production Design
Wicked
Nominated: The Brutalist, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nosferatu
Best Make-up and Hair
The Substance
Nominated: Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Nosferatu, Wicked
Best Sound
Dune: Part Two
Nominated: Blitz, Gladiator II, The Substance, Wicked
Best Special Visual Effects
Dune: Part Two
Nominated: Better Man, Gladiator II, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Wicked
Best British Short Film
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Nominated: The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing, Marion, Milk, Stomach Bug
Best British Short Animation
Wander to Wonder
Nominated: Adiós, Mog’s Christmas
The BAFTA Film Awards 2025 proved to be a thrilling celebration of talent, storytelling, and cinematic excellence. With Conclave and The Brutalist reigning supreme, the stage is now set for an exciting Oscars season ahead.