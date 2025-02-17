‘Conclave’ and ‘The Brutalist’ dominate at the 2025 BAFTA film awards

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards held at London’s Royal Festival Hall witnessed a lot of wins including 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' which emerged as the biggest winners.

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards delivered an exciting night of celebration, surprises, and cinematic excellence at London’s Royal Festival Hall.



Conclave and The Brutalist emerged as the evening’s biggest winners, each securing four prestigious awards and solidifying their dominance in the industry.

Edward Berger’s Conclave, a gripping political thriller, took home Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing, reinforcing its status as a major player this awards season.



Meanwhile, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, a visually stunning drama about the struggles of an immigrant architect, earned accolades for Best Director, Best Actor (Adrien Brody), Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score ; making it one of the most decorated films of the night.

Among the standout individual winners, Mikey Madison took home the Leading Actress award for her performance in Anora, while Adrien Brody's gripping portrayal in The Brutalist earned him the Leading Actor title.