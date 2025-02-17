Pulse logo
‘Conclave’ and ‘The Brutalist’ dominate at the 2025 BAFTA film awards

17 February 2025 at 11:45
'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' dominate at the 2025 BAFTA film awards [BAFTA]
‘Conclave’ and ‘The Brutalist’ dominate at the 2025 BAFTA film awards [BAFTA]

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards held at London’s Royal Festival Hall witnessed a lot of wins including 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' which emerged as the biggest winners.

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards delivered an exciting night of celebration, surprises, and cinematic excellence at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Conclave and The Brutalist emerged as the evening’s biggest winners, each securing four prestigious awards and solidifying their dominance in the industry.

Edward Berger’s Conclave, a gripping political thriller, took home Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing, reinforcing its status as a major player this awards season.

Meanwhile, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, a visually stunning drama about the struggles of an immigrant architect, earned accolades for Best Director, Best Actor (Adrien Brody), Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score; making it one of the most decorated films of the night.

Among the standout individual winners, Mikey Madison took home the Leading Actress award for her performance in Anora, while Adrien Brody's gripping portrayal in The Brutalist earned him the Leading Actor title.

Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez, and Kieran Culkin secured Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain.

One of the night’s most emotional moments came when legendary actor Warwick Davis was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship, recognizing his decades of contributions to the film industry.

Meanwhile, British charity MediCinema, which provides movie experiences for patients in NHS hospitals, received the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two took home key technical awards, including Best Sound and Best Special Visual Effects, while Wicked impressed with its Costume Design and Production Design wins.

In the animated category, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl triumphed in both Best Animated Film and Best Children’s and Family Film, proving that the beloved claymation duo still has a firm place in the hearts of audiences.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Film

  • Conclave
    Nominated: Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film

  • Conclave
    Nominated: Bird, Blitz, Gladiator II, Hard Truths, Kneecap, Lee, Love Lies Bleeding, The Outrun, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading Actress

  • Mikey Madison – Anora
    Nominated: Cynthia Erivo – Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths, Demi Moore – The Substance, Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun

Leading Actor

  •  Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
    Nominated: Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo – Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes – Conclave, Hugh Grant – Heretic, Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Supporting Actress

  • Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
    Nominated: Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez, Ariana Grande – Wicked, Felicity Jones – The Brutalist, Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl, Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

  • Supporting Actor

  • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
    Nominated: Yura Borisov – Anora, Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing, Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown, Guy Pearce – The Brutalist, Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Director

  •  Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
    Nominated: Sean Baker – Anora, Edward Berger – Conclave, Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two, Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez, Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

BAFTA Fellowship

  • Warwick Davis

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • Kneecap
    Nominated: Hoard, Monkey Man, Santosh, Sister Midnight

Best Film Not in the English Language

  • Emilia Pérez
    Nominated: All We Imagine As Light, I’m Still Here, Kneecap, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

  • MediCinema

Best Documentary

  • Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
    Nominated: Black Box Diaries, Daughters, No Other Land, Will & Harper

Best Animated Film

  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
    Nominated: Flow, Inside Out 2, The Wild Robot

Best Children’s and Family Film

  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
    Nominated: Flow, Kensuke’s Kingdom, The Wild Robot

Best Original Screenplay

  • A Real Pain
    Nominated: Anora, The Brutalist, Kneecap, The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Conclave
    Nominated: A Complete Unknown, Emilia Pérez, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing

EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (Voted by the Public)

  • David Jonsson
    Nominated: Marisa Abela, Jharrel Jerome, Mikey Madison, Nabhaan Rizwan

Best Original Score

  • The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg
    Nominated: Conclave – Volker Bertelmann, Emilia Pérez – Camille, Clément Ducol, Nosferatu – Robin Carolan, The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers

Best Casting

  • Anora
    Nominated: The Apprentice, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Kneecap

Best Cinematography

  • The Brutalist
    Nominated: Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Nosferatu

Best Costume Design

  • Wicked
    Nominated: Blitz, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Nosferatu

Best Editing

  • Conclave
    Nominated: Anora, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Kneecap

Best Production Design

  • Wicked
    Nominated: The Brutalist, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nosferatu

  • Best Make-up and Hair

  • The Substance
    Nominated: Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Nosferatu, Wicked

Best Sound

  • Dune: Part Two
    Nominated: Blitz, Gladiator II, The Substance, Wicked

Best Special Visual Effects

  • Dune: Part Two
    Nominated: Better Man, Gladiator II, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Wicked

Best British Short Film

  • Rock, Paper, Scissors
    Nominated: The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing, Marion, Milk, Stomach Bug

Best British Short Animation

  • Wander to Wonder
    Nominated: Adiós, Mog’s Christmas

The BAFTA Film Awards 2025 proved to be a thrilling celebration of talent, storytelling, and cinematic excellence. With Conclave and The Brutalist reigning supreme, the stage is now set for an exciting Oscars season ahead. 


