Celebrating Nollywood’s leading female directors 

As the world prepares to celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, it's the perfect time to spotlight the women shaping Nollywood behind the camera.

While the industry has long been dominated by male directors, female filmmakers have carved out a space for themselves, delivering some of the most compelling and commercially successful films in recent years.



These directors are redefining storytelling, breaking records, and paving the way for the next generation of women in film. 1. Funke Akindele – The Box Office Queen

Few Nollywood directors have the kind of influence Funke Akindele wields. Beyond her acting career, she has emerged as a powerhouse filmmaker, with back-to-back box office successes.



Her 2023 film, A Tribe Called Judah, made history as the first Nollywood film to gross over ₦1 billion, and her previous hits like Omo Ghetto: The Saga and Battle on Buka Street and her recent project Everybody Loves Jenifa has cemented her status as the most bankable director in the industry, with a total gross of ₦ 4.5 billion on all her films.



Akindele’s ability to blend comedy, drama, and social themes resonates with audiences, proving that she is a filmmaker with both commercial and cultural impact. 2. Bolanle Austen-Peters – Master of Historical Epics

Bolanle Austen-Peters is one of the few Nollywood directors focused on historical and socially conscious narratives.



Her films, including Bling Lagosians, and The Man of God have been praised for their depth and attention to detail.



Her work bridges the gap between cinema and theatre, as seen in her epic movie, House of Ga’a for Netflix and the biopic, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.



Through her storytelling, Austen-Peters sheds light on history, culture, and social justice, making her one of Nollywood’s most distinguished female directors. 3. Biodun Stephen – The Queen of Emotionally-Driven Films

Biodun Stephen has a gift for storytelling that tugs at the heartstrings. Known for films that explore family, love, and societal expectations, she has directed audience-favorite movies such as Breaded Life, Sista, Introducing the Kujus, and A Simple Lie. Her films, often laced with humour and deep emotional themes, resonate deeply with Nigerian audiences, earning her a reputation as one of Nollywood's most relatable and consistent filmmakers. 4. Kemi Adetiba – The Visionary Behind King of Boys

Kemi Adetiba is synonymous with bold storytelling and innovative filmmaking. She made her mark with The Wedding Party (2016), which became Nollywood’s highest-grossing film at the time. However, it was her political crime thriller, King of Boys (2018), that solidified her as a top-tier director.



Adetiba’s fearless approach to storytelling, complex characters, and stunning visuals have set new standards for Nollywood films, inspiring a new wave of directors. 5. Jade Osiberu – The Crime and Action Filmmaker