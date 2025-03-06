‘Captain America: Brave New World’ inches toward ₦300 Million at the Nigerian Box Office

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World is maintaining its stronghold on the Nigerian box office, edging closer to the ₦300 million milestone after three weeks in theatres.
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) pulled in an additional ₦43.9 million between February 28 and March 2, bringing its total to ₦298 million, according to figures from the Nigerian Box Office.
The film had an impressive start, debuting with ₦137.5 million in its opening weekend, marking the biggest premiere of 2025 in Nigeria.
Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, Brave New World also led the box office during the February 14-16 weekend, further proving Nigeria’s increasing demand for blockbuster superhero films.
Marvel Studios and Disney continue to see success in the Nigerian market, where Hollywood releases have gained a loyal following. By the end of its second week, Brave New World had already grossed ₦226 million, adding ₦57.2 million between February 21 and 23. While its dominance in Nigeria remains clear, its global reception paints a more complicated picture.
Mixed Global Performance
Internationally, Captain America: Brave New World has remained the top film for three consecutive weekends, but concerns linger over its overall performance.
Directed by Julius Onah, the film marks Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing as Captain America following his transition into the role in Avengers: Endgame.
Despite holding the number-one spot domestically with an estimated $15 million this past weekend, its box office momentum was impacted by the 2025 Academy Awards, which dominated media attention.
So far, the film has grossed $341.8 million worldwide, surpassing The Incredible Hulk (2008) at $265.5 million and The Marvels (2023) at $199.7 million; Marvel’s lowest-grossing film to date.
However, projections suggest that Brave New World may finish its theatrical run in the $400 million range, placing it close to Eternals ($401.7 million) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($432.2 million).
Unlike those films, which faced pandemic-related disruptions, Brave New World had a clear theatrical release, making its underwhelming performance a concern for Marvel Studios.
Audience reception
The film has received mixed reviews, earning a 49% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. However, general audiences have been more receptive, giving it an 80% approval score.
As the first Captain America film to feature Sam Wilson in the lead role, Brave New World serves as a soft reboot of the franchise, continuing the legacy after Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers passed on the shield.
Whether the film can sustain its momentum in Nigeria remains to be seen, but for now, it highlights the country’s growing significance as a major market for Hollywood blockbusters.