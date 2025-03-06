‘Captain America: Brave New World’ inches toward ₦300 Million at the Nigerian Box Office

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World is maintaining its stronghold on the Nigerian box office, edging closer to the ₦300 million milestone after three weeks in theatres.

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) pulled in an additional ₦43.9 million between February 28 and March 2, bringing its total to ₦298 million, according to figures from the Nigerian Box Office. The film had an impressive start, debuting with ₦137.5 million in its opening weekend, marking the biggest premiere of 2025 in Nigeria.



Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment , Brave New World also led the box office during the February 14-16 weekend, further proving Nigeria’s increasing demand for blockbuster superhero films. Marvel Studios and Disney continue to see success in the Nigerian market, where Hollywood releases have gained a loyal following. By the end of its second week, Brave New World had already grossed ₦226 million, adding ₦57.2 million between February 21 and 23. While its dominance in Nigeria remains clear, its global reception paints a more complicated picture.

Mixed Global Performance Internationally, Captain America: Brave New World has remained the top film for three consecutive weekends, but concerns linger over its overall performance. Directed by Julius Onah, the film marks Anthony Mackie' s first solo outing as Captain America following his transition into the role in Avengers: Endgame. Despite holding the number-one spot domestically with an estimated $15 million this past weekend, its box office momentum was impacted by the 2025 Academy Awards, which dominated media attention.

So far, the film has grossed $341.8 million worldwide, surpassing The Incredible Hulk (2008) at $265.5 million and The Marvels (2023) at $199.7 million; Marvel’s lowest-grossing film to date.



However, projections suggest that Brave New World may finish its theatrical run in the $400 million range, placing it close to Eternals ($401.7 million) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($432.2 million). Unlike those films, which faced pandemic-related disruptions, Brave New World had a clear theatrical release, making its underwhelming performance a concern for Marvel Studios.