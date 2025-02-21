Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter win big at the NAACP Image Awards in music and film

Music star, Beyonce and daughter, Blue Ivy Carter have won the NAACP Image Awards in music and film.

At the 56th NAACP Image Awards, the Carter family once again demonstrated their artistic prowess, with Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, securing significant accolades in both music and film.

Beyoncé's continued dominance

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, a 35-time Grammy Award winner, expanded her impressive list of honours by clinching the awards for Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Album for her groundbreaking country album, Cowboy Carter.



This album, which has been lauded for its innovative fusion of country and R&B elements, has solidified Beyoncé's versatility across musical genres. Additionally, she received a nomination for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for her hit single 16 Carriages, further showcasing her dynamic range as an artist.

Blue Ivy's Rising Star

Thirteen-year-old Blue Ivy Carter also made a remarkable impact at the awards, earning her second NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture) for her portrayal of young Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King.



This prequel to the beloved Lion King series, directed by Barry Jenkins, explores the origins of Mufasa and has been praised for its rich storytelling and stellar voice cast. Blue Ivy's performance has been highlighted as a standout, contributing to the film's critical acclaim.



A historic evening

The NAACP Image Awards, presented annually by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, honour outstanding achievements by people of colour in various fields, including film, theatre, music, television, and literature.



With these latest accolades, Beyoncé has become the most-awarded artist in the history of the NAACP Image Awards, amassing a total of 27 career wins. This milestone underscores her enduring influence and commitment to artistic excellence.

Recent triumphs and future endeavours

These honours come on the heels of Beyoncé's historic night at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she made history by winning Best Country Album and Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. Her foray into the country music scene has been met with widespread acclaim, reflecting her ability to transcend traditional genre boundaries.

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will culminate with its main broadcast on February 22, airing live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.



As the Carters continue to push the envelope in both music and film, audiences eagerly anticipate their future projects and contributions to the arts.