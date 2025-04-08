Every Aki and Pawpaw movie that made us laugh

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, the iconic duo who gave chaos a face (two, actually), practically raised a generation on wild mischief, tiny-sized trouble, and comedy.

Whether they were stealing meat from the pot, scheming their way out of homework, or somehow ending up as pint-sized policemen, Aki and Pawpaw owned the 2000s like nobody else. From their explosive debut in Aki na Ukwa to the more polished 2021 remake that brought them into the TikTok generation, these two have done more than just make us laugh; they’ve become a cultural reset. So if you’re wondering which Aki and Pawpaw movies to (re)watch, or you’re just curious about how many times they've wreaked havoc on screen, you’re in for a treat.

Grab your popcorn, hide your slippers (they will steal it), and let’s dive into their most unforgettable films. Early collaborations and breakthrough The partnership between Ikedieze and Iheme began with the 2002 comedy film Aki na Ukwa, where they portrayed mischievous brothers Aki and Pawpaw. This film not only catapulted them to fame but also set the tone for their subsequent collaborations. Their portrayal of troublesome siblings resonated with audiences, leading to a series of films that capitalized on their dynamic. Notable films featuring Aki and Pawpaw Here are some of the most memorable films starring the duo: Aki na Ukwa (2002) : The film that started it all, introducing audiences to the antics of Aki and Pawpaw.​



Okwu na Uka (2002) : Another early collaboration that showcased their comedic timing. ​



2 Rats (2003) : A comedy that further established their reputation as Nollywood's leading comedic duo. ​



Baby Police (2003) : In this film, they took on the roles of pint-sized law enforcers, leading to hilarious situations. ​



Back from America (2003) : A comedic take on cultural clashes experienced by returnees. ​



Reggae Boys: Showcased their versatility in adopting different personas. ​



Tom and Jerry : Drew parallels between the famous cartoon duo and their on-screen characters. ​



School Dropouts Addressed societal issues through a comedic lens. ​



American Husband: Explored themes of love and deception. ​

Recent projects and remake In 2021, Aki and Pawpaw returned to the big screen with a remake of their classic, titled Aki and Pawpaw. Directed by Biodun Stephen , the film follows the duo as they relocate to Lagos in search of social media fame, leading to a series of comedic events.



The remake introduced their timeless humour to a new generation and is available for streaming on Netflix.