Adrien Brody: A look at his films and TV series

Adrien Brody is one of the most versatile actors of his generation, known for his intense performances and ability to fully immerse himself in diverse roles.
With a career spanning over three decades, he has worked across various genres, from historical dramas to psychological thrillers, crime sagas, and even animated series.
Best known for his Oscar-winning performance in The Pianist (2002), Brody has continued to push boundaries in film and television.
Early career and breakthrough
Brody’s early film appearances include Angels in the Outfield (1994) and Bullet (1996), but his first major breakthrough came with Terrence Malick’s The Thin Red Line (1998), a war drama where he played a soldier in World War II.
Although his role was significantly reduced in the final cut, the film placed him on Hollywood’s radar.
Oscar Glory: The Pianist (2002)
Adrien Brody’s defining moment came when he starred as Władysław Szpilman in Roman Polanski’s The Pianist (2002).
His haunting portrayal of a Polish-Jewish pianist surviving the Holocaust earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor at the age of 29, making him the youngest winner in the category.
His method of acting for the role included learning to play Chopin pieces on the piano and undergoing extreme weight loss to embody the character’s suffering.
Other film roles
After The Pianist, Brody took on a wide range of roles, including:
King Kong (2005)
Playing screenwriter Jack Driscoll in Peter Jackson’s epic remake.
The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
A Wes Anderson road-trip comedy where he played one of three estranged brothers on a journey through India.
Predators (2010)
A surprising turn as the tough and battle-ready mercenary Royce in the sci-fi action franchise.
Midnight in Paris (2011)
A brief but memorable role as Salvador Dalí in Woody Allen’s fantasy drama.
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
Another Wes Anderson collaboration, where he played the villainous Dmitri.
Clean (2021)
A gritty crime drama where he starred as a garbage man with a violent past seeking redemption.
Brody’s ability to blend into any role has also seen him star in lesser-known but critically praised films such as Detachment (2011), Manhattan Night (2016), and The French Dispatch (2021).
Television roles and recent work
In recent years, Brody has expanded his presence on television with high-profile roles:
Peaky Blinders (2017, Season 4)
Played Luca Changretta, an Italian-American gangster seeking revenge on the Shelby family. His menacing presence was a highlight of the season.
Chapelwaite (2021)
A horror series based on Stephen King’s Jerusalem’s Lot, where he played Captain Charles Boone, a widower confronting family secrets.
Succession (2021, Season 3)
Appeared as billionaire investor Josh Aaronson, a key player in the Roy family’s business drama.
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (2022)
Starred as legendary basketball coach Pat Riley in the HBO sports drama.