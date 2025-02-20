Federal University Lokoja shuts down indefinitely amid protests over student deaths

The Federal University Lokoja (FUL) has been shut down indefinitely following widespread student unrest over the tragic death of five students in a road accident.

The students lost their lives in a fatal trailer crash at Felele on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Since the incident, protests have erupted across the university, with students barricading the institution’s gates despite interventions from the state government and university management.

Citing escalating tensions and security concerns, the Vice-Chancellor, after consultations with management and based on advice from state security agencies, ordered the indefinite closure of both the university’s campuses.

"Following extensive discussions and security briefings, the university has no option but to close its doors indefinitely," the statement read.

Dr. Rebecca Aimiohu Okojie, the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, signed the official closure notice, directing all students to vacate the school premises by noon on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

While authorities have urged students to remain calm, the closure has raised concerns about academic disruptions.

Many students, expressing their frustration, say they want concrete actions from the government and university management to ensure safer transportation and prevent further tragedies.