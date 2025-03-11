EFCC secures conviction of 2 Chinese miners over illegal activities

Two Chinese nationals, Yang Chao and Wu Shan Chuan, have been sentenced to two years imprisonment each for illegal mining activities in Kwara State.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Ilorin delivered the ruling on March 7, 2025, convicting them alongside their company, Crius Chemical Nigeria Limited.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted the defendants on a one-count charge of engaging in solid mineral mining without lawful authority.

The charge stated that their actions, committed in March 2024, violated Section 134(b) of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.

Upon being arraigned, both defendants pleaded guilty. EFCC counsel, Sesan Ola, presented evidence, including their extra-judicial statements, a Nigeria Geological Survey Agency report, and their passports.

The court accepted all exhibits. After reviewing the case, Justice Awogboro ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court sentenced Yang Chao and Wu Shan Chuan to two years imprisonment or an option of a N1 million fine each. Their company was also fined N1 million.

Additionally, the court ordered the convicts to remit N14 million in royalties to the federal government.

Furthermore, all solid minerals found at the company’s premises, located at No. 1, Idi Ope Road, along Ogunmakin-Odede Road, Omi, Ogun State, were forfeited to the federal government.

This conviction highlights the Nigerian government’s crackdown on illegal mining operations, which have been a growing concern for authorities.